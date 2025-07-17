Trending
July 17, 2025 / 3:50 PM

Ons Jabeur steps back from tennis to heal, 'rediscover joy' of living

By Alex Butler
Tunisian Ons Jabeur failed to advance past the first round in her last two Grand Slam singles appearances. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Tunisian Ons Jabeur failed to advance past the first round in her last two Grand Slam singles appearances. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur will "step back" from tennis so she can heal and "rediscover the joy of simply living," she announced Thursday on social media.

"For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges," Jabeur, 30, wrote on Instagram, Facebook and X.

"Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal and to rediscover the joy of simply living. Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love mean the world to me. I carry it with me always.

"Even while I'm away from the court, I'll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you all."

Jabeur, who currently sits at No. 71 in the WTA Tour singles rankings, retired due to breathing difficulties during the second set of her first-round match against No. 105 Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria at Wimbledon 2025.

The Tunisian also lost in the first round of the 2025 French Open. She advanced to the third round of the 2025 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.

Jabeur was a 2024 French Open quarterfinalist. She made three Grand Slam finals between the 2022 and 2023 campaign, including the 2022 U.S. Open, Wimbledon 2022 and Wimbledon 2023.

Several tennis current and former stars commented with messages of support for Jabeur through comments on her post Thursday on Instagram, including Billie Jean King, Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon 2025 runner-up Amanda Anisimova, who took a mental health-related hiatus from the sport in 2023.

"Sending your our support and wishing you a healing break," Billie Jean King wrote. "You'll return stronger than ever."

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
NBA // 42 minutes ago
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to miss WNBA All-Star weekend
July 17 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who sustained a groin injury this week, will not participate in this weekend's WNBA All-Star events, she announced Thursday.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
NFL // 1 hour ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice gets 30-day jail sentence for high-speed crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years' probation for his role in a 2024 crash, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Wolves sign Club World Cup star Jhon Arias from Fluminense
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Wolves sign Club World Cup star Jhon Arias from Fluminense
July 17 (UPI) -- Wolves agreed to a transfer agreement with Fluminense for Club World Cup star Jhon Arias. The 27-year-old winger logged a goal and assist at the tournament.
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
NFL // 7 hours ago
Ex-Texans, Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, 38, dies after cancer battle
July 17 (UPI) -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman has died, his agent confirmed Thursday. Braman, who was 38, had been battling cancer.
Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer
Soccer // 7 hours ago
Liverpool's Olivia Smith joins Arsenal in record transfer
July 17 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Liverpool forward Oliva Smith to a long-term contract, the Gunners announced Thursday. Arsenal said her transfer was for an undisclosed fee.
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 8 hours ago
Washington Commanders, pass rusher Von Miller agree to 1-year deal
July 17 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a one-year deal with pass rusher Von Miller, a league source told UPI on Thursday. His 129.5 sacks lead all active players.
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
Sports News // 1 day ago
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field
July 16 (UPI) -- Links golf challenges will demand creativity, while angry coastal weather also tests elite golfers at the 2025 British Open this weekend in Northern Ireland.
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
Sports News // 1 day ago
Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike
July 16 (UPI) -- Norwegian skier Audun Groenvold, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Winter Olympics, was struck by lightning and died, the Norwegian Ski Federation said Wednesday.
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
Sports News // 1 day ago
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage
July 16 (UPI) -- Oakmont Country Club banned 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark because of damage he caused to his locker, president John Lynch said in a letter to members.
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB honors Hank Aaron with high-tech recreation of 715th homer
July 16 (UPI) -- More than 41,000 fans were awed during the sixth inning of the All-Star Game as MLB honored the baseball icon with a high-tech recreation of his 715th home run.

