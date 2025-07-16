Trending
British Open: Weather, creativity key factors for 156-golfer field

By Alex Butler
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 British Open. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 British Open. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Links golf challenges will demand creativity, while angry coastal weather also tests elite golfers at the 2025 British Open this weekend in Northern Ireland.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is favored to win the final major tournament of the season, which will air on Peacock, USA Network and NBC from Thursday through Sunday at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

"I think it fits my strengths because I like to do things very creatively, and I think out here you kinda have to," Scheffler told reporters.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among those with the best odds to win the title and a $3.1 million first-place prize.

Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Tyrrell Hatton are among other expected contenders for the Claret Jug. The 156-player field will compete for a $17 million total prize purse.

Rain is in the forecast for all four days of the tournament, and unpredictable winds off the North Atlantic could impact play on the 7,381-yard Dunluce Links, regarded as one of the most challenging links courses in the world.

"When you say links golf, it comes with weather," said Schauffele, who won the 2024 British Open in Troon, Scotland. "When you play in bad weather, you have to have a good attitude."

The windy course, features a rugged coastline and large sand hills that overlook the sea. Thick roughs, wind exposure and greens guarded by deep swales, mounds and hollows provided additional challenges.

Scheffler and other star golfers said they must play lower drives, prepare for slow greens and be flexible with club selections to remain in contention.

"It's everything," Schauffele said. "If you pick the correct club off the tee, you can maybe get away with a few loose drives. But it's very lie-biased. Chipping is tricky, greens are firm and a little slower than we even played last week. Putting is always tricking with wind. There are some holes where the mounds cover the greens.

"I really think whoever wins this week is an extremely well-rounded player."

The 153rd edition of the tournament will be just the third played outside of Great Britain. Lowry carded a four-round score of 15-under to win the Claret Jug the last time Royal Portrush hosted the tournament in 2019.

"We'll see how the weather turns out this week," said Scheffler, the 2025 PGA Championship winner.

"The weather has a pretty dramatic effect on how the course is going to play. You can play your practice rounds and prepare, but ultimately when you step on the tee on Thursday, whatever the weather presents is probably going to be the strongest part of the test."

Schauffele will tee off with Jon Rahm and 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun at at 4:58 a.m. EDT Thursday to start their first round. Lowry will tee off with Scheffler and Collin Morikawa at 5:09 a.m. McIlroy will join Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood on the first tee at 10:10 a.m.

"When I was looking at the calendar for 2025, this was the tournament that was probably circled ever more so than the Masters, for different reasons," said McIlroy, the 2025 Masters champion.

"It's lovely to be coming in here already with a major and everything else that's happened this year. "I'm excited with where my game is."

British Open

All times EDT

Thursday

First-round coverage from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock and 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

Friday

Second-round coverage from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock and 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

Saturday

Third-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock; 5 to 7 a.m. on USA Network and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC

Sunday

Final-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock; 4 to 7 a.m. on USA Network and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC

