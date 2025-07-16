Norwegian Olympian Audun Groenvold, 49, dies from lightning strike

July 16 (UPI) -- Norwegian skier Audun Groenvold, a bronze medalist at the 2020 Winter Olympics, was struck by lightning and died, the Norwegian Ski Federation said Wednesday. He was 49.

The federation said the incident occurred while Groenvold was on a cabin trip. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, but died Tuesday night.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities," federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said in a statement. "Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross, before becoming the national ski cross coach.

"The Norwegian Ski Association also remembers his efforts on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun."

Groenvold earned his gold medal in ski cross at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 21, 2010, in West Vancouver. He was a national alpine skier from 1993 to 2003. He later won a bronze medal in ski cross at the World Championships and the ski cross cup in 2007, in addition to his bronze medal.

