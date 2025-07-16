Trending
July 16, 2025 / 10:27 AM

Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark for locker damage

By Alex Butler
Golfer Wyndham Clark previously apologized for damage he caused to the locker room at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Golfer Wyndham Clark previously apologized for damage he caused to the locker room at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Oakmont Country Club has banned former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark because of damage he caused to his locker, club president John Lynch said in a letter to members.

Lynch said the ban can be rescinded if Clark pays for the damage and seeks counseling and/or attends anger management sessions.

Clark smashed his locker in frustration after missing the cut during the major championship last month in Oakmont, Pa. He later apologized and offered to pay for the damage, which was shown in photos posted on social media.

"Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property," Lynch said in the letter obtained by multiple outlets, including Golf Digest.

"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions."

Clark, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, fired matching 4-over par 74s in the first two rounds of the 2025 edition of the tournament. Players who failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open were still guaranteed payments of $10,000, but missed out on the bulk of the tournament's $21.5 million purse. Winner J.J. Spaun received $4.3 million.

Clark, 31, followed his U.S. Open victory with a tie for 33rd at the 2023 British Open. He missed the cut at the 2024 Masters, PGA Championship and British Open. Clark tied for 56th at the 2024 U.S. Open. He tied for 46th at the 2025 Masters and tied for 50th at the 2025 PGA Championship before missing the cut at Oakmont.

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows," Clark said last month at the Travelers Championship. "I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened.

"But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

Clark sits at No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

