July 15, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Belgian gold medalist Nina Derwael retires from gymnastics

By Alex Butler
Nina Derwael of Belgium was a two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the uneven bars. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 5 | Nina Derwael of Belgium was a two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the uneven bars. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Belgian gymnast and newlywed Nina Derwael, who won gold in the uneven bars at the 2020 Summer Olympics, is retiring from the sport, she announced Tuesday on social media.

"Thank you gymnastics, it's been my pleasure," Derwael wrote on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Derwael, 25, first represented Belgium at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She also competed in 2024.

In addition to her gold medal performance in the uneven bars, she also helped lead Belgium to its first-ever team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Belgians finished eighth. The Russian Olympic Committee, Team USA and Great Britain took the podium in that event.

"To be the greatest in a sport where the whole world spins in pursuit of perfection, you built a legacy that will last forever," Team Belgium said in a statement.

"You led Belgium to its first-ever Olympic team final. You were the first Belgian gymnast to step onto the podium at the European Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Games. 'The Derwael' will be etched forever into the history of gymnastics. We've had the privilege to watch you fly, twist, and turn to all these golden moments.

"Thank you, Nina! We will miss you, that's for sure."

Derwael was a two-time gold medalist and two-time bronze medalist in the uneven bars at the World Championships. She won four gold medals at the European Championships, including three in the uneven bars and one on balance beam.

She also won a silver medal on beam at the 2018 European Championships and the gold on beam and bars in May at the 2025 European Championships.

Derwael also announced that she was married Saturday in Averbode, Belgium.

