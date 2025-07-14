Big upsets in Europe, Saratoga opening mark weekend horse racing

1 of 3 | Excellent Truth (inside) edges She Feels Pretty in Saturday's Grade I Diana at Saratoga. Photo by Janet Garaguso/Coglianese Photography, courtesy of NYRA

July 14 (UPI) -- Shockers in the big races in France and England highlighted weekend horse racing while the Saratoga summer season got off to a smooth start on that side of the Atlantic.

The weekend was a tour de force for Godolphin, largely at the expense of primary rival Coolmore. Across the globe, the Hong Kong season is winding up with honors already bestowed upon the champions.

No need to wait ... here's the scoop.

England

Godolphin, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick were relatively quiet at Royal Ascot but came with a full-throated roar at Newmarket's July meeting.

There were 21 races over three days and Sheik Mohammed's crew won seven of them. Several of the victories came in close calls over the Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore team. Buick also rode two more winners for other concerns.

It was a different story, though, in Saturday's signature Group 1 July Cup, sponsored by Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai. The 6-furlong sprint turned into a plunger's dream, as 66-1 long shot No Half Measures, always close, surged to the front nearing the 100-meter marker and held off 12-1 chance Big Mojo by a neck. Run to Freedom ran to third at 40-1.

Godolphin had the two favorites in Notable Speech and Symbol of Honor. They reported fifth and eighth. Moore's choice from an O'Brien duo was Whistlejacket, who missed the break and beat just two of his 13 rivals.

"Half a furlong out I couldn't believe where I was," said winning rider Neil Callan, formerly based in Hong Kong. "When I picked her up going into the dip, I thought we could be top three. But when I twirled my whip and gave her a flick, I thought we could win."

It was a rare disappointment and Godolphin salvaged the day as Saba Desert overcame an awkward start to claim the Group 2 bet365 Superlative Stakes for 2-year-olds by 1 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Italy, representing Coolmore, O'Brien and Moore.

Saba Desert, a homebred Dubawi colt, improved to 2-for-2.

Sheik Mo's "boys in blue" fared better in Friday's feature as Cinderella's Dream prevailed by 1/2 length in the Group 1 Tattersall's Falmouth Stakes over January -- another beaten Coolmore favorite.

Cinderella's Dream, a 4-year-old Shamardal filly, was across the pond a year ago, winning the Grade I Belmont Oaks Invitational, and then went on to win the Grade II Saratoga Oaks and finish second in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

January, a 3-year-old Kingman filly, was third in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"We'll work back from the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare but how we get there I don't know," Appleby told Racing Post. "I was annoyed when she was beaten in that race last year, as I think it was one that got away from us. I'd like to get my revenge."

Venetian Sun was undefeated entering Friday's Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes for 2-year-old fillies and exited the same way -- but not without some dramatics in the last of the 6 furlongs.

The Starman filly looked headed for an easy victory until Royal Fixation fell short with a late rush, settling for second, a neck back. Venetian Sun's two previous wins included the Group 3 Albany at Royal Ascot.

Distant Storm, another potential Godolphin star, put another frustrating, short-head beat on a Coolmore youngster, Constitution River, in a Friday maiden heat at Newmarket.

Distant Storm, by Night of Thunder, was a €1.9 million breeze-up purchase for Godolphin and Appleby indicated he will be handled conservatively with an eye toward his 3-year-old opportunities.

France

Leffard was up in the final jumps to win Sunday's Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris for 3-year-olds at Longchamp, providing an emotional boost for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, who has been battling cancer, and adding another lash to the weekend's torture for the Coolmore team as their odds-on favorite, Trinity College, just failed to hold on.

Leffard, a Le Havre colt, disappointed in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club or French Derby, finishing next-last of eighteen. Rouget said the colt had sufficient excuse for that and he was proved right.

Trinity College was last seen romping home first by 3 1/2 lengths in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Hong Kong

The 2024-25 season closes out with Wednesday night's meeting at Happy Valley, but the premierships are decided and the hardware was bestowed at a gala Friday night.

Ka Ying Rising hit a trifecta all his own as Horse of the Year, champion sprinter and champion 4-year-old.

Little wonder as he was undefeated in eight starts during the campaign. He also lowered the Sha Tin Racecourse record for 1,200 meters twice, first erasing Sacred Kingdom's mark by reporting in 1:07.43, and then topping that two months later with a 1:07.20.

Romantic Warrior was named champion middle-distance horse for the fourth straight season, Voyage Bubble was crowned both champion miler and champion stayer, John Size won his 13th training title and Zac Purton was runaway winner of the jockey premiership.

Meanwhile, back in North America

Filly & Mare Turf

Excellent Truth and She Feels Pretty hooked up in a head-to-head stretch duel through the final furlong of Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Dunkin Diana Stakes at Saratoga, with the former putting a short head in front in the final jumps to claim victory.

Excellent Truth, a 5-year-old, Irish-bred mare by Cotai Glory, ran 1 1/8 miles on yielding sod in 1:47.34. Flavien Prat rode for trainer Chad Brown and owner Resolute Racing.

The win ended a string of three second-place finishes for Excellent Truth, all Grade I or Group 1 events dating to last July's Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville, won by Mqse De Sevigne.

"She has had two tough trips," winning trainer Chad Brown said of Excellent Truth. "I think you could argue with a cleaner trip, she could be 3-for-3 in the country. ... Down the lane, there was no excuse for either horse. We ran right down the stretch together and she showed a lot of heart."

Turf

It wasn't hard to pick Far Bridge out of the past performances before Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Bowling Green at Saratoga, and it wasn't hard to find the 5-year-old son of English Channel at the finish, either.

That was him, 3 lengths out front of his closest rival with jockey Joel Rosario letting him coast home. Trainer Miguel Clement said he will seek a repeat win in the Grade I Sword Dancer later in the Spa meeting.

Turf Sprint

Italian Soiree won Friday's $175,000 Grade III Coronation Cup for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga, Roja took Saturday's $102,000 Blue Sparkler Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Monmouth Park and Governor Sam prevailed in Sunday's $175,000 Grade III Quick Call Stakes at Saratoga.

Juvenile / Juvenile Fillies

The 2-year-olds were on the Woodbine all-weather course Saturday for a matched set of 5 1/2-furlong heats.

Casson, a Caravaggio colt, took the $125,000 (Canadian) Victoria Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths over the favorite, Jupiter. Border Czar won the $125,000 (Canadian) My Dear Stakes for 2-year-old fillies.