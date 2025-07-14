Tennis star Tommy Paul engaged to influencer Paige Lorenze

July 14 (UPI) -- American tennis star Tommy Paul and influencer Paige Lorenze are engaged, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts on the final night of Wimbledon 2025.

The couple announced their engagement Sunday night, hours after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy beat No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Wimbledon 2025 singles final in London.

"Forever," Lorenze, 27, wrote as the caption on a series of photos of the couple on a beach after Paul popped the question.

Lorenze and Paul 28, celebrated their engagement with friends Sunday night at an oyster bar in Nantucket, according to posts from other social media accounts.

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and several other tennis stars, tournaments and influencers offered congratulations to the couple with comments on their social media posts.

Paul, 28, was upset by No. 141 Sebastian Ofner of Latvia in the second round of Wimbledon on July 3 at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. He sustained a foot injury during the loss and was later seen wearing a boot on his left leg. On Monday, Paul dropped three spots to No. 16 in the ATP Tour singles rankings.

Lorenze, a fashion entrepreneur who frequently wears outfits from major fashion brands, including her own, at tennis tournaments, attended the grass-court major.

The 27-year-old is the founder of the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy maintains a following of about 999,500 on Instagram -- compared to Paul's 400,000.

Paul and Lorenze went public with their relationship in 2022.

Paul is to play in the Mubadala Citi DC Open from July 21 to 27 in Washington. The 2025 U.S. Open -- the final Grand Slam of the season -- will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7 in Flushing, N.Y.

Jannik Sinner wins men's final at Wimbledon