Opening weekend at Saratoga, July at Newmarket mark summer racing

1 of 2 | She Feels Pretty, shown winning the 2024 Grade I American Oaks at Santa Anita, is the favorite in Saturday's Grade I Diana Stakes at Saratoga. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Santa Anita

July 11 (UPI) -- On an otherwise slow weekend of horse racing around the globe, the July Festival at Newmarket in England rides to the rescue with Group 1 action and some promising 2-year-old heats.

Back in the colonies, Saratoga holds up its end with three more days of action, largely on the turf, starring the Grade I Diana Stakes for fillies and mares. It's opening weekend of the iconic summer meeting -- the Fourth of July Festival was just a bonus. And in one more week ... Del Mar.

Starting at the heart of the Thoroughbred world, 55 miles north of London ...

England

Friday's Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes, a 1-mile charge down the Newmarket straight for fillies and mares, delivers the kind of mid-summer matchup that punters dream of during the long winter and early spring.

Wathnan Racing's Crimson Advocate and Godolphin's Cinderella's Dream, the 1-2 in Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, go at it again. They're at equal weights this time after Cinderella's Dream gave the advantage to her rival in a 1 3/4-length decision.

Running Lion, who made the early going at Ascot, is back for the Falmouth and Aidan O'Brien has three entries, notably January and Bedtime Story. January was a good third in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting and actually is the antepost favorite with some bookmakers.

The Newmarket meeting also has some promising 2-year-olds on display.

It was long-shot time in the meeting's second race, as Zavateri, at 18-1, rolled home first by 1 length over 8-1 chance Do Or Do Not in Thursday's Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes for 2-year-olds.

The favorite, Maximized, reported fifth for Godolphin, Appleby and jockey William Buick, while Coolmore's Brussels was fourth with Ryan Moore up for Aidan O'Brien.

Zavateri, a Without Parole colt trained by Eve Johnson Houghton and ridden by Charles Bishop, was having his second go after winning the career opener at Salisbury.

Friday's Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge for 2-year-old fillies has Venetian Sun as a solid odds-on favorite. The Karl Burke trainee is 2-for-2 including a win in the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Saturday's Group 2 bet365 Superlative for 2-year-olds at 7 furlongs has Coolmore's Wootton Bassett colt Italy as odds-on favorite, with Godolphin's Dubawi colt Saba Desert next in line. Both won adequately in their only previous start. But tread carefully, noting the outcome of Thursday's juvenile heat.

Also at Newmarket:

Odds-on favorite Ghostwriter was withdrawn from Thursday's Princess of Wales's Stakes after a scary saddling enclosure incident. With only four remaining, it was left it to El Cordobes to take the lion's share, with William Buick notching his 2,000th British victory while posting three wins on the day at his home track.

El Cordobes, a 4-year-old Frankel gelding, took back to last, circled the other three in the final furlong and won by 2 lengths from Wimbledon Hawkeye. Arabian Crown was third and Palladium, the post-time favorite, led into the stretch before tiring to finish well last.

Racing Post's David Milnes, at the scene, said Ghostwriter, an Invincible Spirit 4-year-old "was just about to be saddled by [trainer] Clive Cox when the horse suddenly went up and over in a complete 180." Ghostwriter walked away from the mishap, but Cox said he was sore and under observation.

Scandinavia landed Thursday's Group 3 Bahrain Trophy with 3-year-olds at 13 furlongs for the Coolmore-O'Brien-Moore triumvirate. The Justify colt, out of the Galileo mare Fabulous, got his second career win by a fabulous 8 1/2 lengths.

Shaded a bit by Newmarket, Ascot offers the Group 2 Cornish Orchards Summer Mile as highlight of its Saturday program. It's a nice opportunity for any of the seven entries.

France

Sunday's Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp is 2,400 meters for 3-year-old colts and geldings. O'Brien has Trinity College, winner of the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, as one of three entries. Juddmonte is represented by New Ground, fourth in last month's Epsom Derby.

Back across the Atlantic

Filly & Mare Turf

She Feels Pretty also feels like the best horse running this weekend on this side of the pond. The 4-year-old Karakontie filly enters Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Dunkin Diana at Saratoga riding a four-race winning streak with three of those wins coming in Grade I races.

The rival that her trainer, Cherie DeVaux, might be eyeing is Excellent Truth, who has finished second in both U.S. starts for trainer Chad Brown. She finished second in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville last July and won at the Group 3 level there a year before that.

Turf

It's easy enough to find Far Bridge in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Bowling Green at Saratoga. The 5-year-old son of English Channel finished third in the Grade I Manhattan last month, but before that captured the Grade III Pan American at Gulfstream Park and the Grade I Man o'War at Aqueduct. Seven rivals will try to keep him from his fourth Grade I win.

Turf Sprint

Make Haste and Cloe top the morning line in a main field of seven for Friday's $175,000 Grade III Coronation Cup for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga. There are three "main track only" entries. Make Haste won her last start at Gulfstream Park. Cloe comes off a second in the Soaring Softly Stakes at the Spa on June 8.

Governor Sam is the 6-5 morning-line pick in Sunday's $175,000 Grade III Quick Call for 3-year-olds at Saratoga. He was third in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, but has yet to find the winner's circle in two 2025 starts.

Monmouth Park has a program-stabber in Saturday's $100,000 Blue Sparkler for 3-year-old fillies.

Juvenile / Juvenile Fillies

The action heads north of the border for Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Victoria and $125,000 (Canadian) My Dear for fillies on the Woodbine all-weather.

Also ...

Saratoga

The Spa kicked off the summer meeting Thursday with the $135,000 De La Rose Stakes at 1 mile on the turf for fillies and mares winless in graded stakes in 2024 or 2025. That condition proved so popular the event was split into two divisions.

Deep Satin came from a stalking spot to win the first division by a neck over In Our Time, getting trainer Cherie DeVaux off to a nice start for the meeting.

Three races later, Miguel Clement saddled Ozara to capture the second division by 1/2 length from Spinning Colors with the favorite, Movin On Up, a late-running third.

Presque Isle Downs

Our Lady, the odds-on favorite, rallied from last to first when jockey Patrick Husbands found her room in Monday's $75,000 Malvern Rose Stakes for Pennsylvania-bred 3-year-old fillies.

The Bolt d'Oro filly finished 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather course in 1:17.66 with Queen's Wreath 1/2 length back in second.