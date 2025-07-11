Trending
July 11, 2025 / 12:27 PM

Carlos Alcaraz overpowers Taylor Fritz to reach Wimbledon final

By Alex Butler
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a victory over American Taylor Fritz in a Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 2 | Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a victory over American Taylor Fritz in a Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal Friday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz delivered breathtaking backhands and angular returns just centimeters over the net to outlast American Taylor Fritz and advance to the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final Friday in London.

"It was a really difficult match, as always when I have to play against Taylor," Alcaraz said on the ESPN broadcast. "It was even tougher with the conditions today, really hot again. I'm just really happy with everything I did today.

"In the men's semifinal, it's not easy to deal with everything with the nerves and the pressure."

The No. 2 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings will take on No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy or No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia for his third-consecutive crown in the grass-court major Sunday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

Fritz -- a first-time Wimbledon semifinalist -- edged Alcaraz 19-13 in aces and 44-38 in winners and committed 24 unforced errors, compared to the Spaniard's 25.

Alcaraz converted 3 of 7 break point opportunities, compared to Fritz's 1 of 2 rate. He also saved two set points in the fourth-set tie break of the 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory on Centre Court.

Alcaraz used creative shot making and deceptive deliveries, often faking heavy forehands in favor of soft drop shots, to keep Fritz guessing throughout the 2-hour, 49-minute match.

He swatted a backhand winner to break Sinner in the first game of the match, went on to hold in the second game and never trailed in the opening set, en route to his 6-4 triumph.

Fritz and Alcaraz each held serve through the first 11 games of the second set. Fritz, who failed to convert a break point against Alcaraz in the eighth game, went on to break the Spaniard in the 12th to win the set and tie the match.

Alcaraz broke Fritz twice in the third set to wrestle back control. Fritz held to start the set and earn his first lead of the day, but Alcaraz won the next three games to jump ahead.

Alcaraz and Fritz held serve over the next four games. Alcaraz earned another break in the ninth game, which he converted for set point.

Fritz fired eight aces over the final set to stay in the match. The tennis stars held their serves through the first 11 games before Fritz forced a tiebreak by winning the 12th game. Alcaraz went on to win match point when Fritz lunged and went long on his final return.

With a win Sunday, Alcaraz can become just the fifth man to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, joining Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg. Samprass accomplished that feat twice. Federer and Borg each won a record five-consecutive Wimbledon crowns.

Alcaraz, who is on a career-best 24-match winning streak, has a 5-0 career mark in Grand Slam finals.

"I'm not thinking about those things, not thinking about the winning streak or results at all," Alcaraz said. "This is my dream. My dream is just stepping on these beautiful courts and just playing tennis on the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That's what I try to think at every tournament."

Sinner and Djokovic will battle Friday afternoon in the other men's singles semifinal. The winner of the men's finale will take home $4.1 million. Sinner, a two-time semifinalist, is searching for his first Wimbledon title.

Djokovic was involved in 10 of the last 13 men's singles finales at Wimbledon, including the last six. He owns seven Wimbledon titles.

No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States will face No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles final at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. The match will air on ESPN. An encore presentation will air at 3 p.m. on ABC.

The men's singles final will air at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. An encore of that match will air at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

