July 11, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charges

By Alex Butler
Boxer Gervonta Davis is shown in a mugshot Friday in Miami. Photo by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office
MIAMI, July 11 (UPI) -- Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on battery and domestic violence charges and booked early Friday into a Miami jail, Miami-Dade County records show.

Davis, 30, was booked at 3:35 a.m. EDT at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond has not been set.

Davis has a career record of 30-0-1, with 28 knockouts. He fought to a draw with Roach during their first matchup March 25 in Brooklyn. The 5-foot-5 southpaw beat Frank Martin with an eighth-round knockout June 16 in Las Vegas.

Davis' arrest was just the latest knot in a string of legal incidents -- including several domestic violence matters -- in which he was involved over the last several years.

Police detained Davis at his Parkland home during a 2022 incident, and he was arrested on domestic violence and batter charges about a week before he beat Luis Garcia by TKO in Washington, D.C. Florida prosecutors later dropped those charges because the woman involved didn't want to press charges.

The WBA lightweight titleholder is scheduled to fight Lamont Roach in a rematch Aug. 16 in Las Vegas.

