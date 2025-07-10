Golfer Charley Hull collapses twice, withdraws from Evian Championship

July 10 (UPI) -- British golfer Charley Hull collapsed twice during the first round of the 2025 Evian Championship before withdrawing from the tournament due to illness Thursday in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Hull, who started on the back none, fell before and after her tee shot on her 13th hole during the fourth major tournament of the LPGA Tour season. The No. 19 player in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings was then placed on a golf cart and taken for treatment.

Golf Channel reported she had been suffering from a virus.

LPGA media officials confirmed that Hull, who was 1-under when she had to quit, received intravenous fluids, but did not require hospitalization. Hull made three birdies and two bogies through 12 holes of the first round.

The 29-year-old tied for fourth earlier this year at the HSBC Women's World Championship. She earned her last victory at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America in 2022.

Hull won her only other LPGA Tour title at the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. She finished inside the Top 3 at four different majors, including two second-place efforts in 2023.

Leona Maguire, Andrea Lee, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim and Jennifer Kupcho are tied for first at 6-under through 18 holes of the Evian Championship.

Second-round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT Friday on Golf Channel and from 11 a.m. to noon on the NBC Sports App.