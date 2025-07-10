American Amanda Anisimova celebrates after beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a Wimbledon 2025 women's singles semifinal Thursday in London. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA

July 10 (UPI) -- A year ago, Amanda Anisimova failed to qualify for Wimbledon's main draw. On Thursday, the American provided a gutsy effort to upset the world's top player at the grass-court major and reach her first Grand Slam final.

Anisimova broke Aryna Sabalenka's serve three times and needed four match point chances to stun the Belarusian for the 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win. She will meet No. 4 Iga Swiatek -- a former No. 1 -- of Poland or No. 35 Belinda Bencic -- an Olympic gold medalist -- of Switzerland in the finale Saturday in London.

"This doesn't feel real right now, honestly," Anisimova said on the ESPN broadcast. "Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was absolutely dying out there. I don't know how I pulled it out.

"She is such an incredible competitor. She is an inspiration to me and so many other people. We've had so many tough battles. To come out on top and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special."

With her victory, Anisimova became the first American since Serna Williams in 2019 to reach a Wimbledon final. She also improved to 6-3 in career matches against Sabalenka.

The 23-year-old Florida native, who took a mental health-related hiatus from tennis in 2023 and ranked outside the Top 400 to start 2024, will climb inside the Top 10 due to her performance at Wimbledon. She is currently set to move from No. 12 to No. 7, but could rise to No. 5 if she wins the final.

"To be honest, if you'd told me I'd be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you," Anisimova said. "At least not this soon. It's been a year turnaround since coming back.

"To be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. It's been such a privilege to compete here. To be in the final is just indescribable, honestly."

Sabalenka, 27, was attempting to punch her third finals ticket in her last four Grand Slam appearances -- and first Wimbledon finale berth. The three-time major champion ripped through her early matches, winning four of five in straight sets at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

She deployed her patented power and edged Anisimova 6-2 in aces and 27-25 in winners, but converted just 2 of 12 break point opportunities in the 2-hour, 37-minute semifinal. Anisimova leaned on her backhand, remained focused and capitalized on rare opportunities to take aggressive swats for clutch winners.

Anisimova and Sabalenka each held serve through the first nine games of the semifinal. Sabalenka then double-faulted to end the set, giving Anisimova her first break.

The semifinal foes held serve again through the first six games of the second set. Anisimova then double-faulted in the seventh game to give Sabalenka a break point. The Belarusian went on to earn set point when Anisimova hit a return into the net.

Heat continued to drain energy from both tennis stars as they wrestled for momentum. Sabalenka broke Anisimova to start the final set, but went long on a return in the second game to gift a break point to the American.

Anisimova then held and earned another break point in the fourth game to take control. She followed the break with another hold for a 4-1 advantage. Both players held in the next three games.

Sabalenka roared back for a break point to tighten the match in the ninth game, but would lose the match when Anisimova swatted a long forehand into the corner off her final service game.

No. 5 Taylor Fritz of the United States will meet No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the first of two men's semifinals Friday at Wimbledon No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the second semifinal of Day 12.

