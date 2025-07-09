Trending
July 9, 2025 / 12:29 PM

Belinda Bencic stuns Mirra Andreeva to reach Wimbledon semifinals

By Alex Butler
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a return against Mirra Andreeva in a Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Switzerland's Belinda Bencic hits a return against Mirra Andreeva in a Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic advanced to the semifinals in just her second Grand Slam since since returning from maternity leave, upsetting Mirra Andreeva through a pair of tiebreaks Wednesday at Wimbledon.

Bencic, ranked No. 35, played clean tennis, totaling just 24 unforced errors, compared to the Russian's 37, in the 7-6(3), 7-6(2) triumph.

The Swiss tennis sensation, who was a 2019 U.S. Open semifinalist, gave birth to daughter Bella in 2024 and returned to the Grand Slam stage at the 2025 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round.

She missed the French Open due to an arm injury before taking aim at London's grass-court major.

"I'm very proud," Bencic said on the ESPN broadcast. "All my career, I didn't say it a lot to myself, but after having Bella I really say it to myself everyday. I think that changes a lot. But of course it's not only me, I wouldn't be able to do it without my amazing family and my amazing team.

"We worked so hard on the comeback. ... It's been beautiful to create these memories together."

Bencic and Andreeva went shot-for-shot, with no breaks of serve over the first 21 games of their quarterfinal. Bencic then broke her No. 7 foe in the ninth game of the second set.

Andreeva broke Bencic in the next game and held in the 11th to gain a brief lead. Bencic held in the 12th game to force a tiebreak, which she won 7-2 to secure her semifinal ticket.

"With two tiebreaks, it's not easy," Bencic said. "It's really just a small edge. I'm so grateful to be able to play on center court again. I think it's just my third time. It's always so magical."

With Wednesday's win, Bencic, who ranked 489 at the end of 2024, will climb to inside the Top 20 in the WTA rankings. She will meet No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland in her first Wimbledon semifinal.

Swiatek needed just 109 minutes to dispatch No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia. The five-time major champion and former world No. 1 held advantages of 3-0 in aces and 21-16 in winners. She totaled 24 unforced errors, compared to the Russian's 38.

Swiatek also converted 5 of 8 break point opportunities. Samsonova converted just 2 of 10 break point chances.

"It feels great, even though I'm in the middle of the tournament, I already got goosebumps after this win," Swiatek said. "I''m super happy and super proud of myself. I'll keep going."

The winner of the Swiatek-Bencic meeting will take on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles final Saturday in London. Sabalenka will battle Anisimova in the first semifinal Thursday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner reach semifinals

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a forehand in her quarterfinal match against Russian Liudmila Samsonova during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 9, 2025. Swiatek won 6-2, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

