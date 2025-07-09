Red Bull fires team principal Christian Horner after 20-year F1 union

July 9 (UPI) -- Red Bull Racing fired CEO and team principal Christian Horner, immediately ending his 20-year tenure, the Formula 1 team announced Wednesday.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing," a Red Bull spokesperson said.

Horner, 51, started his run as head of Red Bull Racing in 2005. Red Bull won six constructors' championships and eight drivers championships during his two-decade tenure. Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were responsible for four titles apiece.

Horner's run included 124 victories and 287 podium finishes.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Mekies was previously the head of Racing Bulls. Alan Permane, the racing director of the sister team, was promoted to replace Mekies as Racing Bulls team principal.

"The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter Bayer [Racing Bulls CEO]," Mekies said. "It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

"Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes."

Red Bull sits in fourth place in the driver standings, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes. Verstappen -- winner of four-consecutive championships -- is third in the 2025 driver's standings, behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Red Bull's Yuk Tsunoda sits in 17th.

Red Bull reached the podium just once over the last five races, with Verstappen placing second at the June 15th Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen reached the podium in four of the first seven races this season. He placed fifth in Sunday's British Grand Prix. Tsunoda placed 15th.

Drivers will compete in the Belgian Grand Prix on July 27 in Stavelot.