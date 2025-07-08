Trending
Sports News
July 8, 2025

Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI

By Alex Butler
Italian Jannik Sinner plays a backhand against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Italian Jannik Sinner plays a backhand against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

July 8 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals due to a pectoral injury sustained by fourth-round foe Grigor Dimitrov, now needs an MRI himself after falling during the eventful match in London.

Dimitrov led 6-3, 7-5 and appeared primed for an upset of the world No. 1 on Monday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. But the Bulgarian grasped the right side of his chest after a third-set serve and required medical attention before retiring from the match, ending his run at the third Grand Slam of the season.

"Unlucky for him," Sinner said. "He was playing incredible tennis for two sets. It's not the way you want to finish a match."

Earlier Monday, Sinner fell on his right elbow while attempting to return a shot in the first game of the match. He continued to play, but said he felt the issue linger during a lot of his serves and forehands. He told reporters he will undergo an MRI on Tuesday in London.

"It was a quite unfortunate fall," Sinner said. "I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially [on the] serve and forehand. I could feel it. So let's see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is, and then we'll see."

The Italian is scheduled to meet No. 10 Ben Shelton of the United States in the quarterfinals Wednesday at Wimbledon. The winner of that match will take on No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia or No. 24 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the semifinals.

Dimitrov, ranked No. 21, held advantages of 14-3 in aces, 36-19 in winners and converted 3 of 5 break point opportunities. Sinner converted just 1 of 2 break point chances.

Sinner said his friend deserved a chance to play in the next round.

"Now, mostly I hope he has a speedy recovery," Sinner said. "Very unlucky from his side. I don't take this as a win at all. It's just a very unfortunate moment to witness for all of us."

No. 5 Taylor Fritz of the United States will take on No. 20 Karen Khachanov of Russia in the first of two men's singles quarterfinals Tuesday in London. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will then face No. 61 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. The winners will face off in the other men's semifinal.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will play No. 104 Laura Siegmund of Germany in the first of two women's quarterfinals on Day 9. The winner of that match will take on No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States or No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, who will meet in the other quarterfinal, in the semifinals.

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia will face No. 35 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in another women's quarterfinal Wednesday at Wimbledon. Another Day 10 women's quarterfinal will feature No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Tuesday's quarterfinal coverage will air through 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. Quarterfinal coverage will continue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the same platforms.

