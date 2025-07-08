Jasmine Paolini fires tennis coach after second-round Wimbledon exit

July 8 (UPI) -- Jasmine Paolini fired coach Marc Lopez after her second-round exit at Wimbledon 2025, the Italian tennis star announced on Instagram.

"We had some great results together, especially in Rome and Paris, and I will always remember those moments," Paolini wrote on the social media platform. "I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.

"Now that this part of the season is over, I've decided to make a change. I've learned a lot and made good progress, and now I'm taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything. I wish you all the best in the future."

Paolini, 29, started working with Lopez in April. In March, she announced a split with former coach Renzo Furlan, ending their 10-year union. The two-time Grand Slam finalist is still searching for her first major title. She currently sits at No. 5 in the WTA singles rankings, one spot below her career-high, which she first achieved in October.

Paolini, who lost to No. 16 Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon 2024 women's singles final, beat No. 402 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in her Wimbledon 2025 opener.

No. 80 Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia beat the Italian 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 two days later to end her run at the grass-court major. No. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic beat Rakhimova in the third round, but went on to lose to No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round. Anisimova will take on No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the quarterfinals Tuesday in London.

Paolini was knocked out of the Wimbledon 2025 doubles tournament on Friday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland beat Paolini in her first Grand Slam final appearance, which came at the 2024 French Open.

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton advance