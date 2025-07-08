Trending
Sports News
July 8, 2025 / 9:17 AM

Jasmine Paolini fires tennis coach after second-round Wimbledon exit

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Italian Jasmine Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, is still searching for her first major title. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Italian Jasmine Paolini, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, is still searching for her first major title. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Jasmine Paolini fired coach Marc Lopez after her second-round exit at Wimbledon 2025, the Italian tennis star announced on Instagram.

"We had some great results together, especially in Rome and Paris, and I will always remember those moments," Paolini wrote on the social media platform. "I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.

"Now that this part of the season is over, I've decided to make a change. I've learned a lot and made good progress, and now I'm taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything. I wish you all the best in the future."

Paolini, 29, started working with Lopez in April. In March, she announced a split with former coach Renzo Furlan, ending their 10-year union. The two-time Grand Slam finalist is still searching for her first major title. She currently sits at No. 5 in the WTA singles rankings, one spot below her career-high, which she first achieved in October.

Related

Paolini, who lost to No. 16 Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon 2024 women's singles final, beat No. 402 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in her Wimbledon 2025 opener.

No. 80 Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia beat the Italian 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 two days later to end her run at the grass-court major. No. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic beat Rakhimova in the third round, but went on to lose to No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round. Anisimova will take on No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the quarterfinals Tuesday in London.

Paolini was knocked out of the Wimbledon 2025 doubles tournament on Friday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland beat Paolini in her first Grand Slam final appearance, which came at the 2024 French Open.

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton advance

Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a forehand in match against Australia's Alex de Minaur during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 7, 2025. Djokovic won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Newcastle reaches $75M deal for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga
Soccer // 48 minutes ago
Newcastle reaches $75M deal for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga
July 8 (UPI) -- Newcastle United reached a $75 million agreement with Nottingham Forest to acquire winger Anthony Elanga.
Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
July 8 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner, who advanced to the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals due to a pectoral injury sustained by fourth-round foe Grigor Dimitrov, now needs an MRI himself after falling during the eventful match in London.
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
NBA // 2 hours ago
Orlando Magic express 'belief' in Paolo Banchero with $239M extension
July 8 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic said their recent decision to agree to a five-year, $239 million contract with All-Star forward Paolo Banchero reflected their "belief" in his talent and "desire to win at the highest level."
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
July 7 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic struggled to combat Alex de Minaur's quickness early on before adjusting to overcome a sluggish start and beat the Australian to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal Monday in London.
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
NHL // 22 hours ago
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
July 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers agreed to a five-year, $25.7 million contract extension with defenseman Cam York, the NHL franchise announced Monday.
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
NBA // 22 hours ago
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
July 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz agreed to a three-team swap, which will send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to Los Angeles, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Pochettino blasts 'embarrassing' refs after USA-Mexico Gold Cup finale
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Pochettino blasts 'embarrassing' refs after USA-Mexico Gold Cup finale
July 7 (UPI) -- Coach Mauricio Pochettino gave credit to Mexico and said he wasn't "going to cry," but took aim at referees for what he called an "embarrassing" performance during the Americans' loss in the Gold Cup finale in Houston.
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal
July 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz is once again singeing the Wimbledon grass and coming off what he called his "best match" at this year's tournament, but says he expects a "nightmare" quarterfinal matchup with Cameron Norrie.
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
MLB // 1 day ago
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
Turf action at Saratoga, derbies mark July Fourth weekend racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Turf action at Saratoga, derbies mark July Fourth weekend racing
July 7 (UPI) -- Fourth of July weekend horse racing featured Grade I turf action at Saratoga, the Iowa and Indiana derbies, a heavyweight sprint in California and a Coral-Eclipse in England that amazed even trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Trending Stories

Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
Wimbledon: Sinner climbs to QF with Dimitrov retirement, but needs MRI
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Novak Djokovic overcomes slow start to reach 16th Wimbledon QF
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade
Heat to get Norman Powell, Clippers land John Collins in 3-team trade

Follow Us