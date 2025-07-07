Trending
Wimbledon: Weathered Alcaraz anticipates 'nightmare' Norrie quarterfinal

By Alex Butler
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Russian Andrey Rublev in four sets in a Wimbledon 2025 Round of 16 match Sunday in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Russian Andrey Rublev in four sets in a Wimbledon 2025 Round of 16 match Sunday in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz is once again singeing the Wimbledon grass and coming off what he called his "best match" at this year's tournament, but says he expects a "nightmare" quarterfinal matchup with Cameron Norrie.

Alcaraz made the comments when he met with reporters moments after a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 14 Andrey Rublev of Russia on Sunday in London.

"I played my best match so far in the tournament," the Spaniard said. "I'm just feeling great. Obviously, in the French Open it was different because I was playing more matches on clay before [the tournament].

"Right now, I'm just trying to get that feeling [on grass]. I got it much better than the previous matches. Hopefully, I can keep it going and feeling more comfortable."

The No. 2 player in the world held advantages of 22-6 in aces and 41-29 in winners in the 2-hour, 44-minute meeting. He also broke the Russian's serve four times.

Alcaraz will face Norrie (No. 61) on Tuesday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. Norrie ousted No. 143 Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3 in his fourth-round match.

Alcaraz owns a 4-2 head-to-head record against Norrie, but the Brit beat the Spaniard in two of their last three meetings. None of their six previous matchups were played on grass.

"Facing Cam is always really, really difficult," Alcaraz said. "We have really difficult battles already. For me, facing him is almost a nightmare to be honest.

"I'm not surprised he is in the quarterfinals playing great tennis, because I've seen him practicing. ... It's going to be really difficult. He is playing at home as well, so he's going to use the crowd. I have to be really strong mentally and focused to play good tennis if I want to beat him."

The winner of the Alcaraz-Norrie quarterfinal will meet No. 5 Taylor Fritz of the United States or No. 20 Karen Khachanov of Russia in the semifinals.

Fritz advanced after No. 44 Jordan Thompson of Australia retired due to injury during the second set of their fourth-round meeting Sunday in London. Khachanov swept No. 109 Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 12 Amanda Anisimova of the United States, No. 50 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and No. 104 Laura Siegmund of Germany were the top women to advance on Day 7 of the Grand Slam.

Sabalenka swept No. 23 Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 7-6(4) to advance to a quarterfinal meeting with Siegmund, who beat No. 101 Solana Sierra in straight sets.

Anisimova eliminated No. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic. Pavlyuchenkova ousted No. 51 Sonay Kartal of Great Britain. The winner of the Anisimova-Pavlyuchenkova quarterfinal will face Sabalenka or Siegmund in a women's singles semifinal.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 10 Ben Shelton of the United States are the top men set to compete on Day 8. No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia are the top women with Monday matches.

Andreeva will battle No. 10 Emma Navarro of the United States. The winner of that match will face No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia or No. 35 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek will take on No. 22 Clara Tauson of Denmark. The winner of that match will battle No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia or No. 62 Jessia Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in another quarterfinal.

Monday's Round of 16 coverage will air through 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Quarterfinal coverage will air from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Wimbledon 2025: Championship moments on the court

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory in his third round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Day 5 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 4, 2025. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

