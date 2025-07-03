Trending
Sports News
July 3, 2025

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic 'executes perfectly' in Round 2 sweep

By Alex Butler
Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a backhand against Great Britain's Daniel Evans in a Wimbledon 2025 second-round match Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Serbian Novak Djokovic plays a backhand against Great Britain's Daniel Evans in a Wimbledon 2025 second-round match Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic expressed pride in his performance Thursday, telling the crowd he "executed perfectly" in a 107-minute sweep of Daniel Evans, which helped him advance to Wimbledon's third round for a record 19th time.

"Obviously, I knew I was prepared well for the match," Djokovic said in his on-court interview "Technically, tactically, I knew exactly what I needed to do and I executed perfectly. Sometimes you have those kind of days."

The sixth-ranked Serbian totaled 11 aces, 46 winners, 14 unforced errors and converted 6 of 16 break point opportunities in the 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win in London.

Evans, of Great Britain, logged five aces, 19 winners and 18 unforced errors. The No. 154 player in the ATP singles rankings went 0 for 2 in break point conversions.

Djokovic will face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 49) in the third round. Kecmanovic beat No. 106 Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands in four sets in his second-round match.

With Thursday's win, Djokovic earned his 99th Wimbledon singles victory -- the third-most in history at the grass-court major. Djokovic also is eying a record-setting eighth Wimbledon title.

"It means I've been playing quite a long time ...19 times, that's a great stat," Djokovic said. "That's probably as much as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have years in their lives.

"This sport has given me so much. I've said this a million times before, but I'll say it again: Wimbledon stays the most special tournament in my heart. The one I dreamed of winning as a kid."

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 10 Emma Navarro of the United States also picked up straight-sets victories Wednesday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club.

"I'm just super happy I managed to push myself to fight until the end and to try and play aggressive, which was not easy," Andreeva said.

Navarro first moved on with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 36 Veronika Kudermetova. She just 74 minutes to dispatch the Russian.

Andreeva followed with a 6-1, 7-6(4) win over No. 63 Lucia Bronzetti of Italy. The 18-year-old Russian needed just 93 minutes to earn that second-round win.

Andreeva will take on No. 55 Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the third round.

Navarro will meet No. 16 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or No. 67 Caroline Dolehide of the United States in her third-round match. The winner of that meeting will face Andreeva or Baptiste in the fourth round.

No. 54 Danielle Collins of the United States also advanced through the early wave of second-round matches Thursday in London. She beat No. 171 Veronika Erjavec of Slovenia 6-4, 6-1.

Collins will take on No. 4 Iga Swiatek of Poland or fellow American Caty McNally (No. 208) in the third round.

No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia, No. 17 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic and No. 24 Flavio Cobolli of Italy were among the top men's players to advance early Thursday.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 4 Jack Draper of Great Britain and Americans Ben Shelton (No. 10) and Tommy Paul (No. 13) will be in action later on Day 4.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be the top player in action on Day 5. Andreeva, No. 8 Madison Keys of the United States and several fellow Americans, including Navarro, Baptiste, Collins and No. 12 Amanda Anisimova also will play in Friday's third-round slate.

Thursday's second-round coverage is to air until 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Third-round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday on the same platforms.

Italian Jannik Sinner plays a backhand in his match against Italian Luca Nardi in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 1, 2025. Sinner won 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

