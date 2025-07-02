Belmont, Iowa, Indiana derbies mark July Fourth weekend horse racing

Nitrogen, shown winning the Appalachian Stakes during Keeneland's spring meeting, looks like a likely candidate in Saturday's Grade 1 Belmont Oaks Invitational at Saratoga. Photo courtesy of Keeneland

July 2 (UPI) -- What could be more festive on the July Fourth holiday than the Belmont Derby Invitational at Saratoga, the Indiana Derby and the Iowa Derby?

Okay. The "Derby" is an American adaptation of the British invention. But it has been adapted quite successfully, and those races and others promise a happy Independence Day weekend.

Back over the Atlantic, the main attractions are Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, the Prix Jean Prat in France and the Deutsches Derby.

With a lot on the barbecue and attention likely to wander later in the week, here's an abbreviated look at what's on offer.

Saratoga

Weekend activity at the Spa centers on Friday's $750,000 Grade III Belmont Derby Invitational and Saturday's $500,000 Trade I Belmont Oaks Invitational. There's plenty of quality and a tiny bit of international intrigue without entries from Godolphin.

In the Derby field, Charlie Fellowes brings Luther from England after finishing fourth in the French Guineas and well up the track in the Prix du Jockey Club or French Derby.

New Century has bounced back and forth across the Atlantic and now is with trainer Brendan Walsh. He was a good third in the Grade I American Turf on Derby Day at Churchill Downs. The locals don't look overpowering.

The Oaks is an all-American affair with Nitrogen the standout. The Medaglia d'Oro filly rides a five-race win streak. May Day Ready wasn't ready for Grade 1 competition in Japan in December and didn't handle an off-the-turf assignment in her stateside return. Maybe now?

Also on Friday's Saratoga slate are the $400,000 Grade II Suburban at 1 1/4 miles on the main track; the 200,000 Grade III Manila for 3-year-olds at 1 mile on the turf'; the $150,000 Harvey Pack at 5 1/2 furlongs on the lawn and the $150,000 Schuylerville for 2-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs on the dirt.

Saturday's undercard has the $175,000 Grade III Kelso at 1 mile on the grass and the $175,000 Grade III Sanford for 2-year-olds.

Elsewhere, by division:

Filly & Mare Turf

Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Robert G. Dick at Delaware Park finds Spanish eyes making her second U.S. start after an earlier career in Germany that included a second in the Group 1 German Oaks. Malibu Beauty looks like the main rival.

Turf Sprint

Sunday's $150,000 Pea Patch for 3-year-old fillies at Ellis Park is notable for its name more than its field. In the past, the infield at the Western Kentucky track literally was used to grow soybeans.

Classic

Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Prairie Meadows Cornhusker, once the crown jewel at Omaha's Ak-Sar-Ben racecourse, still attracts star-quality performers to its current Iowa home, including 2024 winner Red Route One.

The 3-year-old wars continue Saturday with the $250,000 Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows and $300,000 Grade III Iowa Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Distaff

Accompanying the derbies are Saturday's $225,000 Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows and $200,000 Grade III Indiana Oaks.

Filly & Mare Sprint

The action here is Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Great Lady M at Los Alamitos and $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Hendrie on the Woodbine all-weather.

Juvenile / Juvenile Fillies

Friday's $100,000 Prairie Gold Lassie and Saturday's $100,000 Prairie Gold Juvenile at Prairie Meadows may be worth a look.

Around the world, around the clock

England

While taking a pass on the Saratoga Fourth of July festival, Godolphin and jockey William Buick have the early favorite, Ombudsman, in Saturday's Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

The 4-year-old Night of Thunder colt, trained by John and Thady Gosden, exits a victory in the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and his only career defeat was a second behind Almaqam in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard in his seasonal debut.

That one is back, but rated a long shot to repeat the upset. Sosie, Camille Pissarro and Delacroix, on the other hand, are among the clear and present dangers in a deep, excellent field.

Seven are entered for Saturday's Group 2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park, with once-defeated Estrange the odds-on early pick. Another by Night of Thunder, she won her 3-year-old debut by 4 1/2 lengths over the same course for trainer David O'Meara and owner Cheveley Park Stud.

France

Sunday's Group 1 Jean Prat has 3-year-olds going 1,400 meters at Deauville.

Germany

Sunday's Group 1 Deutsches Derby at Hamburg is 1 1/2 miles for 3-year-old colts and fillies.