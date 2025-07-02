Trending
Sports News
July 2, 2025 / 2:43 PM

Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to Round 3; Tiafoe upset

By Alex Butler
American Frances Tiafoe reacts during a match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the second round of Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Daniel Hambury/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | American Frances Tiafoe reacts during a match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the second round of Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Daniel Hambury/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz followed a marathon opener with a second-round sweep, cruising at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday in London. Women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, while American Frances Tiafoe suffered an upset loss.

"I'm just trying to keep it going and to keep enjoying playing in this tournament on this court," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "I think it's a gift so I'm trying to make the most of my time here in Wimbledon."

The Spaniard, who overcame Italian Fabio Fognini in a 4-hour, 37-minute match Monday at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, beat second-round foe Oliver Tarvet of Great Britain 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in a 2-hour, 17-minute follow-up.

The two-time defending champion edged his No. 733-ranked foe 38-16 in winners and converted 6 of 10 break point opportunities, compared to his Tarvet's 2 of 11 break point conversions.

"I loved his game, to be honest," Alcaraz said of Tarvet. "The level that he played in his first match on Centre Court. I know it's very difficult. I knew at the beginning that I had to be really focused and try to play my best tennis.

"Today I just played great tennis. I'm just really happy about my performance."

Alcaraz, the No. 2 player in the men's singles rankings, will take on No. 28 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada or No. 125 Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the third round. The winner will face No. 14 Andrey Rublev of Russia or No. 123 Adrian Mannarino of France in the fourth round.

Rublev beat No. 320 Lloyd Harris of South Africa in his second-round match. Mannarino advanced with a four-set victory over No. 113 Valentin Royer of France.

No. 61 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain logged a second-round upset of No. 12 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Tiafoe held a 57-48 advantage in winners, but Norrie broke his serve five times.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Americans Madison Keys (No. 6) and Amanda Anisimova (No. 13) were among the top women to advance on Day 3.

No. 15 Diana Shnaider became one of the latest seeded players to exit the tournament early following two days of historic upsets at the grass-court major, with 23 seeded players bounced before the second round.

No. 118 Diane Parry of France eliminated the Russian 6-4, 6-1 in a 71-minute second-round match

Sabalenka needed just 95 minutes to beat No. 48 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. She held advantages of 5-2 in aces and 41-17 in winners in the 7-6(4), 6-4 win.

"I hope it's no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview.

Sabalenka will battle No. 40 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain or No. 73 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round.

Top tennis stars compete at Wimbledon 2025

Italian Jannik Sinner plays a backhand in his match against Italian Luca Nardi in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London on July 1, 2025. Sinner won 6-4, 6-3, 6-0. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

