Trending
Sports News
June 27, 2025 / 6:58 AM

Mystik Dan, Thorpedo Anna return to scene of Derby, Oaks triumphs

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Share with X
Thorpedo Anna, shown winning the Breeders Cup Distaff in November, returns in Saturday's Grade I Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs, a "Win and You're In" for this year's Distaff., File Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
1 of 3 | Thorpedo Anna, shown winning the Breeders Cup Distaff in November, returns in Saturday's Grade I Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs, a "Win and You're In" for this year's Distaff., File Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Mystik Dan and Thorpedo Anna, winners of the 2024 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively, return to Churchill Downs on Saturday as key parts of a talent-laden program on dirt and turf in weekend racing.

On the international front, Lambourn seeks a "Derby Double" in Ireland and some heavyweights tangle in a French Group 1 tilt at Saint-Cloud. Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" spots are on offer in Louisville, Ky., and Montevideo, Uruguay.

Let's dive right in.

Classic

Saturday's $1 million Grade I Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs is a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 1. But, no matter who wins the Foster, six of the seven entrants easily could meet again in that year-end showdown. It's that good a field.

Hit Show enters off a win in the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup. Mystik Dan won last year's Kentucky Derby and got back on the winning path with a score in the Grade III Blame over the same course and 1 1/8-mile distance as the Foster in his last.

Sierra Leone won the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic after a storied Triple Crown campaign.

Skippylongstocking won the Grade II Hollywood Gold Cup in his last start and has won just about everywhere -- except Churchill Downs. There, he's 0-for-2.

Mindframe, by contrast, exits a victory in the Grade I Churchill Downs Stakes on Derby Day. First Mission won the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap in his last start.

Another shocker: Three of the five entries in Saturday's $100,000 Los Alamitos Derby are from the Bob Baffert barn. Baffert seeks his ninth straight victory in the race and 15th overall with Tiz Secure, Varney and Nevada Beach.

Doug O'Neill counters with Rank and Antonio Garcia has the Cal-bred It's a Factor, who probably won't be as he seeks his second career win in his first start on dirt.

Seven are in for Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III HPIbet Marine Stakes for 3-year-olds on the Woodbine all-weather. Five are Ontario-breds and therefore candidates for the rapidly approaching King's Plate.

Distaff

Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Distaff, features 2024 Kentucky Oaks winner Thorpedo Anna in a field of five.

The 4-year-old Fast Anna filly will have to prove her last race, a fading, last-place finish in the Grade I La Troienne, was a fluke. Trainer Kenny McPeek's decision to bring her right back from the May 2 debacle is encouraging, as is her record of seven wins from eight starts before the La Troienne.

Eight are slated to report for duty in Saturday's $150,000 (Canadian) Grade III Selene for 3-year-old fillies on the Woodbine all-weather. Mark it a tossup.

Sprint

Booth has won four straight races, three at the tough Oaklawn Park meeting, which is enough to make him the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Saturday's $350,000 Grade III Kelly's Landing at Churchill Downs.

Super Chow, Subrogate and Dean Delivers all seem to have chances in a field of eight for Saturday's $175,000 Frank J. DeFrancis Memorial Dash at Laurel Park.

Sunday's $250,000 Maxfield Stakes finds 13 3-year-olds set to go 7 furlongs out of the Churchill Downs backstretch chute. It looks wildly competitive.

Turf

Mercante, Brilliant Berti and Lagynos are well-regarded in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Wise Dan at Churchill Downs after finishing 1-2-3, respectively, in the Grade III Arlington Stakes at the same 1 1/16 miles May 31.

Tiztastic was 2-for-2 on the grass before being detoured to the Triple Crown trail. Trainer Steve Asmussen has him back on the green course in Saturday's $250,000 American Derby at Churchill Downs.

Trainer Peter Eurton ships Stay Hot from California to Lone Star Park to make his 4-year-old debut as the 5-2 favorite in Saturday's $250,000 Texas Turf Classic.

Turf Mile

The twice-delayed $400,000 Grade III Penn Mile finally gets to the starting gate Friday at Penn National with a field of eight 3-year-olds. Zulu Kingdom seeks his third straight win in a field of eight.

Friday's $400,000 Penn Oaks at Penn National has a well-matched field of nine. The roster sounds like a Valentine's card with Love You Anyway, Love and Poetry, Reigning Flowers and Candy Quest in the field.

Speaking of romance, Lush Lips and Vixen finished second and third, respectively, behind the talented Nitrogen in the Grade II Edgewood on Kentucky Oaks Day. With Nitrogen out of the picture, they top the morning line for Saturday's $250,000 Tepin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Don't overlook Something Stronger if her odds stay near the 10-1 morning line quote.

Caitlinhergrtness, the 2024 King's Plate winner, returns to the Woodbine turf in Saturday's $175,000 (Canadian) Grade II Nassau for fillies and mares.

Turf Sprint

Patches O'Houlihan is 12-for-15 at Woodbine and a solid favorite in Saturday's $200,000 (Canadian) Grade II bet365 Highlander at the same venue. My Boy Prince, runner-up in the 2024 King's Plate, returns from New York as a gelding with a new lease on life as a turf sprinter.

Juvenile / Juvenile Fillies

Sunday's $225,000 Bashford Manor and $225,000 Debutante for fillies are good chances to watch and learn about some early-maturing juveniles.

Around the world, around the clock

Ireland

Lambourn seeks the Derby Double in Sunday's Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. The Australia colt, trained by Aidan O'Brien, ran off with the Betfred Derby at Epsom, winning by 3 3/4 lengths.

It would seem there's not a lot standing in his way, with Tennessee Stud the next-favored in the antepost wagering. The Joseph Patrick O'Brien charge was third at Epsom, 4 3/4 lengths back of Lambourn.

The elder O'Brien's Whirl also is well-regarded in Saturday's Group 1 Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes for fillies and mares at the Curragh.

But the 3-year-old Wootton Bassett filly, second by a neck in the Betfred Oaks in her last start, will have to cope with 4-year-old Kalpana, trained by the Gosden team. The Study of Man filly won the Group 1 Qipco British Champion Fillies & Mares last fall and was third in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in her first start this year.

The Saturday program also includes heats for 2-year-olds.

France

Sunday's Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud only has five starters, but they're good ones.

Calandagan exits four straight runner-up finishes -- all in Group 1 races at York, Ascot, Dubai and Epsom. The 4-year-old Gleneagles gelding has never finished worse than third. Goliath, Junko, Aventure and Iresine complete the field.

Uruguay

A "Win and You're In" spot is on offer in Sunday's Group 3 Asociacion Uruguaya de Propietarios at Hipodromo Maronas in Montevideo, Uruguay. The winner will earn an automatic starting position and fees paid for the $1 million Breeders Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar on Nov. 1.

The race is the first Breeders' Cup Challenge Series event ever held in Uruguay, which has had international success of late, including in Dubai.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
MLB // 11 minutes ago
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
June 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fear that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning injured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
June 27 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens free agent kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended by the NFL for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
MLB // 12 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
June 26 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the Dominican Republic, but under terms of the deal, the star player's 2-year prison sentence was suspended.
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
June 26 (UPI) -- Faith Kipyegon opened her stride with 200 meters to go, but crossed the finish line in 4:06.42, coming just shy of her goal of becoming the first woman to run a sub-4 minute mile Thursday in Paris.
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
MLB // 18 hours ago
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will join Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday.
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
NBA // 19 hours ago
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
June 26 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Indiana Fever against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, the team announced Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi soccer club Al-Nassr
Soccer // 19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi soccer club Al-Nassr
June 26 (UPI) -- Portuguese soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League soccer club Al-Nassr, he announced Thursday.
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
NFL // 22 hours ago
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
June 26 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multi-year contract extensions, the NFC South franchise announced Thursday.
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
NHL // 22 hours ago
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
June 26 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres traded forward J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, the teams announced.
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 23 hours ago
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
June 26 (UPI) -- Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe started the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, which went on to feature six trades and several surprises in Brooklyn.

Trending Stories

Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft

Follow Us