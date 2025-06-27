Wimbledon 2025 draw shows potential Gauff-Swiatek, Shelton-Sinner QFs

June 27 (UPI) -- Potential quarterfinal collisions between No. 2 Coco Gauff and former No. 1 Iga Swiatek and top-ramked Jannik Sinner and American Ben Shelton were revealed through Friday's Wimbledon 2025 draw.

Main-draw play for the third Grand Slam of the tennis season will be held from Monday through July 13 at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London. The respective women's and men's singles finals will be held July 12 and 13.

Wimbledon white garb will glow over the pristine perennial ryegrass courts over 14 days as elite men's and women's tennis talents fight for the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy, Venus Rosewater Dish and respective $4.1 million first-place prizes.

Coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and Disney+. The full draws are available here. A broadcast schedule is listed below.

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will attempt to become just the fifth man to win three-consecutive Wimbledon singles crowns in the Open Era (since 1968), joining No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and retired tennis legends Roger Federer of Switzerland, American Pete Sampras and Swede Bjorn Borg.

Outside of Alcaraz and Djokovic, none of the other 126 players in the 2025 men's singles draw own a Wimbledon title. Either Alcaraz or Sinner won the last six men's Grand Slam singles titles. Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic are the only men's players to win Grand Slam singles crowns since Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open.

Alcaraz is the men's singles favorite, followed by Sinner, Djokovic, No. 4 Jack Draper of Great Britain and No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany. No. 9 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 30 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, No. 5 Taylor Fritz of the United States and No. 25 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic are among Top 10 favorites.

Women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the women's favorite. No. 11 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 2 Coco Gauff of the United States, No. 8 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia are the other expected contenders for the women's title. No. 73 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Americans Madison Keys (No. 6) and Jessica Pegula (No. 3) are among the other women's favorites.

In contrast to the dominance of the men's trio, eight different women won Wimbledon over the last eight editions of the tournament.

Sabalenka will start her quest for her maiden Wimbledon title against No. 198 Carson Branstine of Canada. No. 38 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Vondrousova -- the 2023 champion -- are among the top players who could meet the Belarusian as soon as the third round. No. 14 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is the highest-ranked player Sabalenka could face in the fourth round. No. 9 Paula Badosa of Spain and Keys are among the players she could battle in the quarterfinals.

Gauff, the French Open champion attempting to win her third different Grand Slam, will start her London run against No. 42 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. The winner of that match will play No. 105 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus or No. 94 Anastasia Zakharova of Russia in the second round. Americans Sofia Kenin (No. 28) and Taylor Townsend (No. 98) could face Gauff in the third round.

No. 16 Daria Kasatkina of Australia and No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia are the top players who could meet Gauff in the fourth round.

Swiatek, Rybakina, No. 23 Clara Tauson, No. 26 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, No. 52 Danielle Collins of the United States and No. 85 Maria Sakkari of Greece are among the players with potential paths to meet Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Gauff could face Pegula, Andreeva, No. 10 Emma Navarro of the United States, No. 15 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (No. 17) of the Czech Republic or No. 18 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the semifinals.

Sinner will take on fellow Italian Luca Nardi (No. 94) in the first round. No. 29 Denis Shapovalov of Canada is the top player he could battle in the third round. No. 13 Tommy Paul of the United States and No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria could face Sinner as soon as the fourth round.

No. 10 Ben Shelton of the United States, No. 20 Ugo Humbert of France, No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and No. 32 Brandon Nakashima of the United States are among the top players would could meet Sinner in the quarterfinals. Sinner beat Shelton in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024, but lost to Medvedev in a quarterfinal.

Djokovic, who lost to Alcaraz in the 2024 finale, Draper, No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 17 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic are the to players Sinner could see in the semifinals.

Alcaraz will start his Wimbledon run against No. 130 Fabio Fognini of Italy. The Spaniard could face No. 27 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada as soon as the third round. No. 14 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 24 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece are the top players he could battle in the fourth round.

No. 12 Frances Tiafoe of the United States and No. 8 Holger Rune of Denmark are the top players he could meet in the quarterfinals. Zverev, Fritz, the top ranked American, Medvedev, No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, No. 19 Karen Khachanov of Russia and No. 22 Alexei Popyrin of Australia are staring at potential semifinal paths with Alcaraz.

Wimbledon 2025

All times EDT

Monday

First-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+

Tuesday

First-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Wednesday

Second-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Thursday

Second-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

July 4

Third-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

July 5

Third-round coverage from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+; 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+; 6 to 9:55 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 6

Round of 16 coverage from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+; 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+; 6 to 9 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 7

Round of 16 coverage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ESPN

July 8

Quarterfinal coverage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 9

Quarterfinal coverage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 10

Women's semifinal coverage at 8 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN+; 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 11

Men's semifinal coverage at 8 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN+; 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes

July 12

Women's final coverage at 11 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; Encore presentation at 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

July 13

Men's final coverage at 11 a.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+; Encore presentation at 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+