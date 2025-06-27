Hubert Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon, cites knee issue

June 27 (UPI) -- No. 39 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2025 due to knee irritation, he announced Friday.

"Over the past few weeks, you've seen me on court through both the highs and the more challenging moments," Hurkacz said. "Unfortunately, today I have to share some difficult news. After careful consideration and consultation with my team, we have made the decision to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon.

"During my preparations, my body reacted with irritation of the synovial membrane. This is a part of the ongoing recovery process following my recent surgery and requires rest and appropriate treatment."

Hurkacz tore the meniscus in his right knee last year at Wimbledon. He also withdrew from the Libema Open earlier this month due to a back injury.

"It is not easy to step away from such a prestigious tournament," Hurkacz said. "But I know this is the right decision for my long-term health and performance."

Hurkacz was on track to face No. 142 Billy Harris of Great Britain in the first round of Wimbledon 2025. He was replaced by No. 585 Dusan Obradovic of Serbia in the men's singles draw.