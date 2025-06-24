Trending
Sports News
June 24, 2025

Wimbledon to honor tennis great Andy Murray with statue

By Alex Butler
Britain's Andy Murray retired from tennis in 2024. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 4 | Britain's Andy Murray retired from tennis in 2024. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Andy Murray will help design a statue of himself to honor his accomplishments at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon organizers announced Tuesday.

"We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here and we're working closely with him and his team," All-England Club chair Debbie Jevans said on the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast.

"The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first Championship, which was 1877, so 150th is 2027. He's got to rightly be very involved in that and he and his team will be."

Murray, who retired from tennis last year after the Summer Olympics in Paris, won two of his three career Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. The two-time Olympic gold medalist won the 2012 U.S. Open for his first major title.

Wimbledon 2025 will be held from Monday through July 13 in London. The 2026 tournament is set to be held from June 29 to July 12, 2026. Wimbledon 2027 will be held from June 28 to July 11, 2027.

