Ex-San Jose State football star Chandler Jones dies in highway crash

June 24 (UPI) -- Former San Jose State football star Chandler Jones died after being involved in a freeway accident in Los Angeles, the L.A. county medical examiner announced. He was 33.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred when Jones was hit by a Toyota RAV4 on Monday on California State Route 90. The medical examiner said he died from blunt traumatic injuries.

"Forever in our hearts, No. 89," the San Jose State football program wrote Monday on social media. "In loving memory of Spartan wide receiver and coach, Chandler Jones."

Jones hauled in 79 catches for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Spartans in 2013. when he led the Mountain West in yards per catch. He totaled 248 catches for 3,087 yards and 30 total touchdowns over 50 collegiate appearances.

Jones, also known as "The Jet," starred at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrence, Calif., before his move to San Jose State.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of alum, Chandler Jones '09," Bishop Montgomery High School wrote on Facebook. "Jones was a standout player on Bishop's football team and still holds the record for longest kick-off return (97 yards) and longest fumble recovery (98 yards)."

Jones went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squads, as well as for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes. He also served as a coach for San Jose State, the College of Idaho and the Alouettes.

"Our thoughts are with Chandler's family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support."

