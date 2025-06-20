Trending
June 20, 2025 / 12:10 PM

Tennis star Jannik Sinner, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli release song

By Alex Butler
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner (pictured) lost to Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 of the Halle Open on Thursday in Halle, Germany. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner (pictured) lost to Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 of the Halle Open on Thursday in Halle, Germany. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Top-ranked tennis star Jannik Sinner and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli collaborated on a new song titled "Polvere e Gloria," which they released Friday.

The song, which translates to "Dust and Glory," features Bocelli's renowned vocals while Sinner delivers speaking lines focused on advice for others. A YouTube video of the production showed Sinner standing alongside Bocelli as he sang and played the piano at a studio in Tuscany.

"Every life is a potential work of art: each of us bears the sweet responsibility of nurturing our talents in the daily acrobatics of living, pursuing our dreams while remaining steadfastly true to our values," Sinner and Bocelli wrote in social media posts about the experience.

"This duet is such a bold leap that it has ignited our passion, born of shared and unwavering desire to express our deep belief that nothing is impossible."

Sinner, who lost to No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain earlier this month in the French Open men's singles final, was upset by No. 45 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 of the Halle Open on Thursday in Halle, Germany.

"Now taking a few days off before Wimbledon -- one week to reset and prepare," Sinner wrote Friday on social media. "See you all soon."

