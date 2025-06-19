Fox buys Mexican sports broadcast platform Caliente TV

June 19 (UPI) -- Fox Corporation on Thursday said it has acquired Mexico's Caliente TV, a sports broadcasting platform.

Fox also said it has appointed Carlos Martinez as executive vice president and managing director to oversee Fox broadcasting strategy in Latin America.

"Fox's investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent," Martinez said in statement.

Fox said this deal will lead to development of " a multi-platform business that will include the launch of a new Pay TV channel and an SVOD Platform that will join the existing AVOD platform Tubi, producing and distributing more than 3,000 hours of original sports content."

With the Caliente acquisition, Fox now has a premium broadcast rights portfolio that includes 6 Liga MX men's clubs; 10 Liga MX women's clubs; the CONCACAF Champions Cup; the Premier League and the FA Cup; UEFA Champions League; Ligue 1 France; Coppa Italia; the United Football League; Big Ten Conference; World Enduro Championship (WEC) and the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Fox said Martinez has over three decades broadcast industry experience in Latin America, including executive roles at Turner, Discovery and Fox.

The company said he will oversee operations and strategy for Fox platforms in Mexico and Central America.