Trending
Sports News
June 19, 2025 / 2:57 PM

Fox buys Mexican sports broadcast platform Caliente TV

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
On Thursday, Fox Corporation said it had acquired Mexico's Caliente TV. File Photo by tookapic/Pixabay
On Thursday, Fox Corporation said it had acquired Mexico's Caliente TV. File Photo by tookapic/Pixabay

June 19 (UPI) -- Fox Corporation on Thursday said it has acquired Mexico's Caliente TV, a sports broadcasting platform.

Fox also said it has appointed Carlos Martinez as executive vice president and managing director to oversee Fox broadcasting strategy in Latin America.

"Fox's investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent," Martinez said in statement.

Fox said this deal will lead to development of " a multi-platform business that will include the launch of a new Pay TV channel and an SVOD Platform that will join the existing AVOD platform Tubi, producing and distributing more than 3,000 hours of original sports content."

With the Caliente acquisition, Fox now has a premium broadcast rights portfolio that includes 6 Liga MX men's clubs; 10 Liga MX women's clubs; the CONCACAF Champions Cup; the Premier League and the FA Cup; UEFA Champions League; Ligue 1 France; Coppa Italia; the United Football League; Big Ten Conference; World Enduro Championship (WEC) and the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Fox said Martinez has over three decades broadcast industry experience in Latin America, including executive roles at Turner, Discovery and Fox.

The company said he will oversee operations and strategy for Fox platforms in Mexico and Central America.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hospitalized during U.S. tour
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe hospitalized during U.S. tour
June 19 (UPI) -- Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is undergoing treatment at a hospital for acute gastroenteritis, the La Liga soccer franchise announced Thursday.
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
NFL // 4 hours ago
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
June 19 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will retire from the NFL, the five-time Pro Bowl selection announced Thursday on social media.
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
MLB // 5 hours ago
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
June 19 (UPI) -- Will Smith sat on the Los Angeles Dodgers bench all night before being called to the on-deck circle. He responded by hitting the third pitch he saw for a record-setting pinch-hit, walk-off home run out of Dodger Stadium.
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
MLB // 6 hours ago
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
June 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Lowe clobbered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to help the Tampa Bay Rays score 12 unanswered runs and climb out of an 8-0 deficit to stun the Baltimore Orioles in Tampa, Fla.
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
NHL // 15 hours ago
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers appear to have damaged one of the most iconic and hardest trophies to win in all of sports.
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
NBA // 18 hours ago
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
June 18 (UPI) -- The Buss family is finalizing an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $10 billion, the highest in program sports in the United States, to billionaire Mark Walter.
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
MLB // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
June 18 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell the franchise to a group led by a Jacksonville, Fla.-based real estate developer Patrick Zalupski, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told UPI on Wednesday.
Rose Lavelle returns to U.S. soccer roster after six-month hiatus
Soccer // 1 day ago
Rose Lavelle returns to U.S. soccer roster after six-month hiatus
June 18 (UPI) -- Rose Lavelle was one of 25 players named to the United States Women's National Team roster for three upcoming friendlies, ending a 6 1/2-month injury hiatus, coach Emma Hayes announced Wednesday.
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 day ago
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- Less than 12 hours after losing to them in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, oddsmakers at a majority of sportsbooks listed the Edmonton Oilers as favorites over the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL title series.
Premier League schedule release: Man United to face Arsenal in opener
Soccer // 1 day ago
Premier League schedule release: Man United to face Arsenal in opener
June 18 (UPI) -- Premier League schedules for the 2025-26 season are set, including an opening-week matchup between Manchester United and Arsenal, England's top-tier soccer league announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
Bass family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season

Follow Us