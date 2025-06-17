Former wrestling champion Ben Askren may need lung transplant, wife says

June 17 (UPI) -- Former UFC fighter and wrestling champion Ben Askren is in the process of being evaluated for a possible lung transplant, his wife revealed Tuesday, as he is "still fighting" for his life.

Askren, 40, was hospitalized in critical condition earlier this month in Wisconsin with a severe case of pneumonia, caused by a staph infection. He is currently sedated on a ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

"I haven't shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share," Amy Askren wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

"Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands," his wife added.

"His body can't handle coming off sedation too much yet. I'm still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant," she said. "I know transplants are such a blessing and I'm overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben."

Askren retired from MMA in 2019, but returned for a boxing bout vs. Jake Paul in 2021. He was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team and was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling.

"Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this," his wife added. "Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily."

Athletes, wrestlers and the UFC have offered their thoughts, as Askren remains hospitalized, and prayers as he undergoes evaluation for a lung transplant.

"We here at the UFC certainly join in sending all our support to Ben, his wife Amy and their kids as they stay strong through this difficult fight."