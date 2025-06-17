Trending
Sports News
June 17, 2025 / 8:45 PM

Former wrestling champion Ben Askren may need lung transplant, wife says

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Former Missouri NCAA Division 1 champion wrestler and UFC fighter Ben Askren is being evaluated for a lung transplant, his wife revealed Tuesday, after he was hospitalized with severe pneumonia. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Former Missouri NCAA Division 1 champion wrestler and UFC fighter Ben Askren is being evaluated for a lung transplant, his wife revealed Tuesday, after he was hospitalized with severe pneumonia. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Former UFC fighter and wrestling champion Ben Askren is in the process of being evaluated for a possible lung transplant, his wife revealed Tuesday, as he is "still fighting" for his life.

Askren, 40, was hospitalized in critical condition earlier this month in Wisconsin with a severe case of pneumonia, caused by a staph infection. He is currently sedated on a ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

"I haven't shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share," Amy Askren wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

"Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands," his wife added.

Related

"His body can't handle coming off sedation too much yet. I'm still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant," she said. "I know transplants are such a blessing and I'm overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben."

Askren retired from MMA in 2019, but returned for a boxing bout vs. Jake Paul in 2021. He was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team and was a two-time NCAA Division I champion in wrestling.

"Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this," his wife added. "Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily."

Athletes, wrestlers and the UFC have offered their thoughts, as Askren remains hospitalized, and prayers as he undergoes evaluation for a lung transplant.

"We here at the UFC certainly join in sending all our support to Ben, his wife Amy and their kids as they stay strong through this difficult fight."

Latest Headlines

NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
Sports News // 7 hours ago
NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
June 17 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years of work with the National Football League, Brian Rolapp has been named CEO of the PGA Tour.
Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
June 17 (UPI) -- Top-ranked tennis star Aryna Sabalenka said she regrets slighting Coco Gauff after losing to her in the 2025 French Open final and wrote an apology letter to the American to address the issue.
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA // 12 hours ago
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
June 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was slowed by a calf injury and failed to make a field goal in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but plans to play through the issue in Game 6 as the Indiana Pacers try to avoid elimination.
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
NFL // 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
June 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million, his agency, Wasserman, confirmed.
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
MLB // 13 hours ago
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Gage Wood said he had one thing on his mind after tossing a strike for the final out of a historic College World Series no-hitter, which led Arkansas past Murray State and extended his season: "We're not going home."
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 21 hours ago
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
Soccer // 1 day ago
Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
June 16 (UPI) -- Four people were convicted of hate crimes and threats against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., and sentenced to between 14 and 22 months in prison, Spain's La Liga announced Monday.
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan
Sports News // 1 day ago
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan
June 16 (UPI) -- Royal Ascot gets rolling Tuesday after a weekend of global racing that included "Win and You're In" events for the Breeders' Cup, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and W.S. Cox Plate.
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
MLB // 1 day ago
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
June 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants sent their clubhouse a major message by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for All-Star infielder Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames said.
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
June 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the first time since 2023, with a start against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

Trending Stories

Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years

Follow Us