NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour

June 17 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years of work with the National Football League, Brian Rolapp has been named CEO of the PGA Tour.

The Tour announced Tuesday that Rolapp, who first joined the NFL in 2003 to become the COO of NFL Media and then the CEO of NFL Network, was selected by the PGA Tour CEO Search Committee unanimously for the role.

"Big day for me [and] my family," Rolapp posted to X Tuesday, "After two decades at the NFL, I'm honored to join the [PGA Tour] as CEO.

"I've long admired the Tour and believe there's real opportunity ahead. I'm excited to get to work and help build what's next," he added.

Rolapp is slated to begin later in the summer, but as for current Commissioner Jay Monahan, he is to start the transition of his responsibilities to Rolapp as he moves into a position as a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Enterprises Board through the end of 2026.

"A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026," said Monahan in a press release, "Since then, we've worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition."

"We've found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I'm excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour," said Monahan.

As the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer, Rolapp's purview included the league's NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products and commercial businesses which include broadcast and digital rights. On his watch, NFL secured important media agreements with the nation's broadcasting networks and some of the world's largest streaming services.

Professional golfer and Search Committee member Tiger Woods posted a congratulatory note to Rolapp on X Tuesday on his "becoming CEO of the PGA Tour. I'm excited about where the Tour is headed."

Woods also gave a "big thank you to Jay for everything he's done for our game and for the players and fans."