Trending
Sports News
June 17, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) of Belarus totaled 70 unforced errors in her loss to American Coco Gauff in the 2025 French Open women's singles final June 7 in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) of Belarus totaled 70 unforced errors in her loss to American Coco Gauff in the 2025 French Open women's singles final June 7 in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Top-ranked tennis star Aryna Sabalenka said she regrets slighting Coco Gauff after losing to her in the 2025 French Open final and wrote an apology letter to the American to address the issue.

Sabalenka spoke about the matter during an interview published Tuesday by Eurosport. The Belarusian led Gauff early on, but emotionally unraveled in the June 7 loss in Paris. She went on to complain about the wind and playing conditions.

Sabalenka -- who totaled 70 unforced errors -- told reporters that she didn't think Gauff won the match "because she played incredible," but because she made "all those mistakes." She also said she thought that Iga Swiatek, who she beat in the semifinals, would have beaten Gauff.

"It was completely unprofessional of me," Sabalenka told Eurosport. "I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said at the time. You know, we all make mistakes. I'm just a human being who is still learning in life.

Related

"I think we all have those days when we lose control. But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward -- not immediately, but recently."

Gauff, who captured her second Grand Slam singles crown, told reporters that she didn't agree that Swiatek would have beaten her in the final. She later told other outlets that she was surprised by the comments, but would give the Belarusian "the benefit of the doubt."

Sabalenka and Gauff top the WTA rankings. They will both play Round of 16 matchups at the German Open on Wednesday in Berlin. The grass-court tournament serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

"I was a little bit surprised by the comments," Gauff said on an ESPN broadcast. "But at the end of the day, what happened, happened. I won because I earned that win. We both had to play in the wind.

"We both had to play in those conditions. ... The difference was I was able to recognize that and find a different way to try to win that match."

Coco Gauff wins French Open

Second-seeded Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses the trophy after defeating top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Women’s Finals of the French Open Tennis Championship at Roland-Garros in Paris on June 7, 2025. Gauff recovered from losing a 78-minute first set to win 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA // 1 hour ago
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
June 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was slowed by a calf injury and failed to make a field goal in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but plans to play through the issue in Game 6 as the Indiana Pacers try to avoid elimination.
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
NFL // 2 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
June 17 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety DeShon Elliott agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $12.5 million, his agency, Wasserman, confirmed.
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
MLB // 2 hours ago
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Gage Wood said he had one thing on his mind after tossing a strike for the final out of a historic College World Series no-hitter, which led Arkansas past Murray State and extended his season: "We're not going home."
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 11 hours ago
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
Soccer // 1 day ago
Four convicted of hate crimes against Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
June 16 (UPI) -- Four people were convicted of hate crimes and threats against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr., and sentenced to between 14 and 22 months in prison, Spain's La Liga announced Monday.
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan
Sports News // 1 day ago
Royal Ascot looms after a weekend of big races from France to Japan
June 16 (UPI) -- Royal Ascot gets rolling Tuesday after a weekend of global racing that included "Win and You're In" events for the Breeders' Cup, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and W.S. Cox Plate.
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
MLB // 1 day ago
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
June 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants sent their clubhouse a major message by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for All-Star infielder Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames said.
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
June 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the first time since 2023, with a start against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
June 15 (UPI) -- J.J. Spaun hit razor-thin fairways, weathered rain showers and overcame Oakmont Country Club's gauntlet of a golf course to win the first major title of his career Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Open.
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- A confident Florida Panthers team beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night on the road, moving to one victory away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Trending Stories

SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead

Follow Us