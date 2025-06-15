U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win

June 15 (UPI) -- J.J. Spaun hit razor-thin fairways, weathered rain showers and overcame Oakmont Country Club's gauntlet of a golf course to win the first major title of his career Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Open in western Pennsylvania.

Spaun, who hit the flagstick on one hole and a rake on another, capped the victory with a 64-1/2-foot, walk-off birdie putt on No. 18 to finish at 1-under for the tournament.

With the longest putt of the tournament, Spaun also finished as the only golfer to card an under-par 72-hole score at the third major of the season.

"It's just one of those moments in major championships where that's kinda what happens to seal the deal," Spaun said on the NBC broadcast. "Fortunately, it was my time."

WHAT A PUTT!!!! J.J. SPAUN WINS THE U.S. OPEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/EWdYQeDAzF— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2025

Spaun, who entered the day one shot behind third-round leader Sam Burns, carded a 2-over 72 in his final round. He birdied four of his final seven holes to beat second-place Robert MacIntyre by two strokes and claim the $4.3 million first-place prize.

"I never thought I would be here holding this trophy," Spaun said. "I've always had aspirations and dreams, but I never knew what my ceiling was. I never knew how good I could be.

"But I'm just proud I've bene resilient in my career and pushed through a lot of things. I'm just trying to be the best golfer I can be. I was happy to display that today at Oakmont."

Viktor Hovland placed third. Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth. Just seven golfers carded under-par scores in the final round, which included a rain delay of 1 1/2 hours.

Spaun made bogey on five of his first six holes and was 5-over through the front nine. He made par on Nos. 10 and 11 before going on his title-winning run.

Spaun birdied Nos. 12 and 14 to start his surge. He made another bogey on No. 15 and par on No. 16. Spaun made birdie on No. 17 before ripping a 308-foot drive up the fairway on the final hole.

He then hit a 190-yard approach shot on the green. Spaun, who only needed to two-putt to seal the win, then sank his long birdie putt before shedding tears of joy as he was serenaded with cheers from the gallery.

MacIntyre started his day with bogeys on two of his first three holes. He made eagle on No. 4 and bogey on No. 6. He birdied Nos. 9, 14 and 17 for his final-round of 2-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was even par on Sunday, but finished 4-over for the tourament to tie Burns and John Rahm for seventh. No. 2 Rory McIlroy tied for 19th at 7-over.

The 2025 British Open is the next major on the PGA Tour calendar. That tournament will be held from July 17 to 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

