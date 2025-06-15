Sports News
June 15, 2025 / 8:53 PM

U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win

By Alex Butler
Share with X
J.J. Spaun celebrates after winning the 125th U.S. Open on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | J.J. Spaun celebrates after winning the 125th U.S. Open on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- J.J. Spaun hit razor-thin fairways, weathered rain showers and overcame Oakmont Country Club's gauntlet of a golf course to win the first major title of his career Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Open in western Pennsylvania.

Spaun, who hit the flagstick on one hole and a rake on another, capped the victory with a 64-1/2-foot, walk-off birdie putt on No. 18 to finish at 1-under for the tournament.

With the longest putt of the tournament, Spaun also finished as the only golfer to card an under-par 72-hole score at the third major of the season.

"It's just one of those moments in major championships where that's kinda what happens to seal the deal," Spaun said on the NBC broadcast. "Fortunately, it was my time."

Spaun, who entered the day one shot behind third-round leader Sam Burns, carded a 2-over 72 in his final round. He birdied four of his final seven holes to beat second-place Robert MacIntyre by two strokes and claim the $4.3 million first-place prize.

"I never thought I would be here holding this trophy," Spaun said. "I've always had aspirations and dreams, but I never knew what my ceiling was. I never knew how good I could be.

"But I'm just proud I've bene resilient in my career and pushed through a lot of things. I'm just trying to be the best golfer I can be. I was happy to display that today at Oakmont."

Viktor Hovland placed third. Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth. Just seven golfers carded under-par scores in the final round, which included a rain delay of 1 1/2 hours.

Spaun made bogey on five of his first six holes and was 5-over through the front nine. He made par on Nos. 10 and 11 before going on his title-winning run.

Spaun birdied Nos. 12 and 14 to start his surge. He made another bogey on No. 15 and par on No. 16. Spaun made birdie on No. 17 before ripping a 308-foot drive up the fairway on the final hole.

He then hit a 190-yard approach shot on the green. Spaun, who only needed to two-putt to seal the win, then sank his long birdie putt before shedding tears of joy as he was serenaded with cheers from the gallery.

MacIntyre started his day with bogeys on two of his first three holes. He made eagle on No. 4 and bogey on No. 6. He birdied Nos. 9, 14 and 17 for his final-round of 2-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was even par on Sunday, but finished 4-over for the tourament to tie Burns and John Rahm for seventh. No. 2 Rory McIlroy tied for 19th at 7-over.

The 2025 British Open is the next major on the PGA Tour calendar. That tournament will be held from July 17 to 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Top golfers compete at 2025 U.S. Open

Sam Burns lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., on June 13, 2025. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL // 22 hours ago
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- A confident Florida Panthers team beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night on the road, moving to one victory away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
June 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 16 points to pilot a vicious rally and upend the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven game series 2-2.
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
NFL // 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
June 13 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will induct late owner Jim Irsay into their Ring of Honor during their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday.
Liverpool agrees to record $157M transfer for midfielder Florian Wirtz
Soccer // 2 days ago
Liverpool agrees to record $157M transfer for midfielder Florian Wirtz
June 13 (UPI) -- Liverpool agreed to a potential record transfer fee of nearly $157 million for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
MIAMI, June 13 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted on an attempted murder charge in Miami, online records showed Friday.
England's Royal Ascot, Japan lead big weekend of horse racing
Sports News // 2 days ago
England's Royal Ascot, Japan lead big weekend of horse racing
June 13 (UPI) -- The carriages roll Tuesday at Royal Ascot with four Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races on the five-day schedule. Another is on the line Sunday in Japan.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
June 13 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl fired a one-handed shot off Niko Mikkola and into the net, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Florida Panthers in overtime Thursday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
NHL // 3 days ago
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
June 12 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks traded for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, the teams announced Thursday.
Wimbledon increases winning prize to Grand Slam record $4M
Sports News // 3 days ago
Wimbledon increases winning prize to Grand Slam record $4M
June 12 (UPI) -- The men's and women's champions of Wimbledon 2025 will receive $4.07 million apiece, the most ever given to a winner of a Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced Thursday.
Jets owner Woody Johnson in talks to purchase stake in Crystal Palace
NFL // 3 days ago
Jets owner Woody Johnson in talks to purchase stake in Crystal Palace
June 12 (UPI) -- New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is in talks for an ownership stake in English Premier League soccer franchise Crystal Palace.

Trending Stories

NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup
Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery

Follow Us