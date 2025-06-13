England's Royal Ascot, Japan lead big weekend of horse racing

1 of 2 | Natural Rise wins Wednesday's Tokyo Derby, is poised to sweep Japan's dirt Triple Crown and could be a prospect for year-end U.S. races. Photo by and courtesy of Katsumi Saito

June 13 (UPI) -- A big week of international racing promises to have some serious impact down the road in North America as Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" spots are up for grabs Sunday in Japan and throughout the coming week at Royal Ascot.

Delaware Park and Monmouth Park take the limelight in domestic racing. But let's start with the global perspective.

Around the world, around the clock

England

The carriages roll next Tuesday at Ascot, presumably with their Royal Highnesses in the lead. The meeting carries on for five days with the usual pomp and revelry, but with a bit of a reduced American presence this year as Wesley Ward, the pioneering U.S. invader of the meeting, is taking a pass.

Look for a repeat of recent years' showdown between Coolmore and Godolphin and challenges by some of the new international powerhouse owners who have been spending freely to put together a brigade for the Royal meeting.

There are four Breeders' Cup qualifying races --- Tuesday's Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at a straight mile and Group I King Charles III Stakes at 5 furlongs, the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at 1 1/4 miles Wednesday and the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes for 2-year-olds at 5 furlongs Thursday.

France

She's Perfect has a chance for redemption -- if she actually needed it -- in Sunday's Group 1 Prix de Diane or French Oaks at Chantilly.

The filly finished first in the Group 1 French Guineas in her last start, only to be set down to second for interference at mid-stretch -- a controversial ruling, nonetheless upheld on appeal, that was a crushing blow to the 38-member owning syndicate and trainer Charlie Fellowes.

The syndicate reported this week it turned down a $2.5 million offer for the Sioux Nation filly. British commentators generally criticized that decision.

However, assuming equal shares, $2.5 million divided by 38 comes out to a shade less than $66,000 syndicate member. That's still a tidy sum, but a more manageable gamble for a shot at glory and a potentially bigger payday down the road.

Japan

Sunday's Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf, is one of two races on the Japanese calendar that lets fans vote for horses they want to see in the field.

This year, the top three vote-getters are expected to run and are likely be among the favorites. Look to Bellagio Opera, who is 4-for-4 over the Hanshin Racecourse turf, including the Grade 1 Osaka Hai in his last start.

Meanwhile, back in the States

The 3-year-olds

Saturday's $150,000 NYRA Bets Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park features some interesting late-bloomers who weren't quite ready to take advantage of their Triple Crown nominations.

Garamond, a Chad Brown trainee, finished third in the Grade III Gotham, and then took a step back to win an optional claimer at Aqueduct in late April. He ranks as the morning-line pick.

Valentinian and Bracket Buster also look copiable of taking a forward step for trainers Todd Pletcher and Vickie Oliver, respectively.

Saturday's $200,000 Delaware Derby has a field of 11, many of whom are looking to get back on track after disappointment.

Admiral Dennis, a Constitution colt trained by Brad Cox, is the morning-line favorite while returning from a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland in his last start.

With the U.S. 3-year-old championship still up for grabs -- probably between Triple Crown warriors Sovereignty and Journalism -- could there be a foreign interloper?

Natural Rise, whose veins carry American Classics blood, won Wednesday's Tokyo Derby at Oi Racecourse, the second leg of that country's dirt Triple Crown.

The third leg is the Oct. 8 Japan Dirt Classic, which 2024 Kentucky Derby third Forever Young used to prep for the Breeders' Cup Classic, where he also finished third. Stay tuned.

Distaff

Nine signed on for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Delaware Oaks including the 1-2-3 finishers from the Grade II Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico -- Margie's Intention, Paris Lily and Kinzie Queen, respectively. Virginia Oaks winner Fondly, who reported 11th in the Kentucky Oaks, also is well fancied on the morning line.

Gun Song, winner of last year's Black-Eyed Susan, is the morning-line pick among eight in Saturday's $150,000 Obeah Stakes at Delaware Park. She also is cross-entered and second-favorite, behind 2023 Monmouth Oaks winner Occult, in Saturday's $100,000 Lady's Secret. Watch out for Oaklawn Park refugee Majestic Oops in the latter race.

Classic / Dirt Mile

Bishops Bay, never worse than second in nine previous starts, stands out like the proverbial sore thumb in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Salvator Mile at Monmouth Park. The winner of his last three, with ascending speed figures, the 5-year-ol son of Uncle Mo probably won't get his 6-5 morning-line odds against eight lesser-accomplished rivals.

Turf

Two Chilean-bred veterans, Kay Army and Master Piece, top the morning line among 11 entered for Saturday's $200,000, 1 1/2-mile Cape Henlopen at Delaware Park.

In an era of short careers and limited starts, there's as much data about these as any handicapper could want. Among them, the 11 have made 219 starts. Master Piece, owner of 34 of those, is cross-entered in the Monmouth Stakes.

Redistricting has been doing his best in top-level heats for trainer Chad Brown but looks more likely with some serious class relief in Saturday's $150,000 Monmouth Stakes where he's the 7-5 morning-line favorite.

Sunday's $100,000 San Juan Capistrano at Santa Anita, a 1 3/4-miles marathon on the Santa Anita grass, has three Jonathan Thomas-trained runners including Mrs. Astor. Should she start, the main opposition would be Divin Propos, trained by Phil D'Amato.

Filly & Mare Turf

Trainer Brown gives Argentine import Maggie Go her first spin on U.S. turf in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Eatontown at Monmouth Park. The combo of the trainer's reputation and the filly's record make her the morning-line pick.

D'Amato saddles half the six-horse field entered for Saturday's $100,000 Possibly Perfect at Santa, Anita but the morning-line favorite is Mrs. Astor, who has three wins and a second from her last four starts.

Turf Sprint

Motorious, Goliad and Bran top the morning line for Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Daytona down the Santa Anita hillside course. Motorious was second in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and won the Grade II Joe Hernandez Stakes going down the hill in his 2025 debut.