June 12, 2025 / 9:41 AM

Wimbledon increases winning prize to Grand Slam record $4M

By Alex Butler
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and other tennis stars will compete in Wimbledon 2025 from June 30 to July 13 in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- The men's and women's champions of Wimbledon 2025 will receive $4.07 million apiece, the most ever given to a winner of a Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced Thursday.

Wimbledon 2025 will be held from June 30 to July 13 in London.

All England Lawn Tennis Club chair Deborah Levans said at a news conference that the total prize will be $72.5 million, a 7% increase compared to last year. The $4.07 million first-place prize represents an 11.1% increase from last year.

Players who participate in the main draw, but lose in the first round, will receive nearly $90,000, up 10% from 2024.

"This year's round-by-round breakdown shows our focus on both the early and late rounds of the draw, rewarding the successes of our champions, but also continuing to support the lower-ranked players," Levans said.

Officials also announced Thursday that no line judges will be involved at Wimbledon and will be replaced for the first time by electronic line calling.

They also said that the men's and women's singles finals will be held at 11 a.m. EDT, two hours later than their previous start times.

"Adjusting the finals weekend schedule, with the doubles final starting at 1 p.m. and the singles final starting at 4 p.m. will provide a weekend of excitement where both days culminate with the singles champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience," Wimbledon CEO Sally Bolton said.

