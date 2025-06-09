Sports News
June 9, 2025 / 9:47 AM

Triple Crown is done, but battle for 3-year-old honors will rage on

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Share with X
Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Saturday. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI
1 of 2 | Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. on Saturday. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The score stands Sovereignty 2, Journalism 0 at about halftime in this year's 3-year-old wars, but the game is far from over, with some of the year's biggest races slated for the remainder of the season.

Sovereignty's definitive victory over runner-up Journalism in Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, an almost duplicate of the Kentucky Derby finish, certainly gives his connections bragging rights -- for now.

But it's worth noting Journalism had trouble early in the Derby and then, just two weeks later, won the Preakness Stakes. Sovereignty ducked the Preakness and ran in the Belmont on five weeks' rest.

The playing field might even out a bit by Aug. 23, when the two could meet again in the Grade I Travers at Saratoga, the "Midsummer Derby." And the definitive showdown, all being well, could come in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar -- in Journalism's backyard.

Both camps were talking about the prospect even as their colts cooled out from the Belmont.

"We're looking to have a horse for the whole year and have a career with him, as well," said Michael Banahan, director of bloodstock for Godolphin, Sovereignty's owner and breeder.

"There's races down the road we'd really like to win," Banahan said. "The Travers is a very special race. We've won it before .... Maybe if the horse is healthy and well, to try and get to Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup [Classic]. It's a race we've run in several times, but not had an opportunity to win it yet."

Journalism's trainer, Michael McCarthy, noted Sovereignty had the advantage not only of five weeks before the Belmont, but also of running in familiar surroundings.

"[Sovereignty] is a very good horse," McCarthy said. "He trains up here. He's been up here for a while. He's in his back yard. Let's hope everybody stays happy and healthy, and we'll see him in Del Mar hopefully in November, in our back yard."

Asked about the Travers, he added, "It is possible. Yeah, you have to think about it."

The other 3-year-olds

There was more 3-year-old action around the country as the Triple Crown contenders dispersed.

On Sunday, Godolphin moved the celebration to Churchill Downs, where East Avenue led virtually gate to wire in the $400,000 Grade III Matt Winn Stakes for 3-year-olds -- a race that attracted several more Triple Crown refugees.

At Santa Anita, trainer Bob Baffert saddled both ends of the exacta in Sunday's $100,000 Affirmed Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita. Gaming scratched out of the Matt Winn and caught a flight back home to get the win with a front-running effort.

Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Woody Stephens for 3-year-olds at Saratoga attracted a squadron of former Triple Crown contenders, all dropping back to 7 furlongs. At the end of that journey, it was an early defector from the Triple Crown trail, Patch Adams, out front by 2 1/4 lengths.

Classic / Dirt Mile

Raging Torrent spoiled the story line in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Metropolitan Handicap at Saratoga, the "Met Mile." With attention focused on White Abarrio, star of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic, and Fierceness, second in last year's edition, fans may have overlooked Raging Torrent's last-race victory in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile in Dubai -- and, in the race before that, his score in the Grade I Malibu on Opening Day at Santa Anita.

Whatever the case, Raging Torrent, with Frankie Dettori up for the third straight time, led all the way in the Met Mile, contending with Fierceness before kicking away to win by 2 1/2 lengths. Just a Touch edged White Abarrio for third.

Raging Torrent earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, and Trainer Doug O'Neill said that race would be a logical target "and maybe a race between now and then."

In other action:


Distaff

Dorth Vader, winless in her last seven starts, righted the ship in Friday's $500,000 Grade I Ogden Phipps Stakes at Saratoga. The 5-year-old Girvin mare chased pacesetting long shot Dazzling Move, came for that one near the furlong marker and drew off easily to win by 4 3/4 lengths.

La Cara dominated Friday's $500,000 Grade I Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga, winning by 3 lengths while the favorite, previously undefeated Kentucky Oaks winner Good Cheer, didn't fire and finished fifth.

Baffert saddled the 1-2 finishers in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita. Cash Call, the odds-on favorite, rallied by pacesetting stablemate Howin at the top of the stretch and outfinished that one by 3/4 length.

Sprint

Book'em Danno closed relentlessly through deep stretch in Saturday's $400,000 Grade III True North Stakes at Saratoga, got by Mullikin some 70 yards from the finish and worked clear to a 1 1/4-length victory.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Kilwin won Sunday's $175,000 Leslie's Lady Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs by 1 1/4-lengths. Indy Bay stuck her head in front of Long Neck Paula in the final strides to win Sunday's $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes at Saratoga.

Turf

Deterministic led the way in Sunday's weather-delayed $1 million Grade I Resorts World Casino Manhattan Handicap at Saratoga and fended off a pair of determined closers to win by a head. Integration was second, a neck in front of Far Bridge.

A.P. Kid won Saturday's off-the-turf $300,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga. Tank scored by 3 lengths in Saturday's $75,000 Not Surprising Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Filly & Mare Turf

She Feels Pretty ran her race in Friday's $750,000 Grade I New York Stakes, despite facing yielding turf for the first time, and got to the lead in the stretch en route to a 1/2-length victory. South African import Beach Bomb was second, 4 lengths ahead of Bellezza.

Nitrogen won Saturday's off-the-turf $300,000 Wonder Again Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga by 17 lengths over a sloppy main track. And Starship Impulsive won Saturday's $75,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park by 4 1/2 lengths.

Turf Mile

Dynamic Pricing rallied from next-last to land Friday's $500,000 Grade I Just a Game Stakes at Saratoga by 3/4 length over the favorite, Excellent Truth.

Turf Sprint

Ag Bullet, third and beaten just a neck in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, earned the "Win and You're In" right to try again with a 2-length victory over My Boy Prince in Sunday's weather-delayed $500,000 Grade I Jaipur Stakes at Saratoga.

Ways and Means won Friday's $300,000 Grade II Bed o' Roses Stakes for fillies and mares at Saratoga by 7 3/4 lengths over Scylla.

On Saturday at Churchill Downs, Joe Shiesty won the $225,000 Mighty Beau Stakes by a neck over the favorite, Arrest Me Red.

On Saturday, Flirt won Sunday's off-turf $175,000 Soaring Softly Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga by 5 1/2 furlongs.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Green Bay Packers to release Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander
NFL // 51 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers to release Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander
June 9 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers told Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander that he will be released, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Monday.
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
MLB // 1 hour ago
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
June 9 (UPI) -- Slugger Aaron Judge said a jab aimed at the New York Yankees from the Boston Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins was on his mind just before he crushed a fastball from the right-handed pitcher for a 436-foot, first-inning homer.
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
NFL // 2 hours ago
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
June 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans are expected to sign former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA // 11 hours ago
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
June 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised beautiful balance and poise, pouring in 34 points, while the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted the Indiana Pacers' hot shooters in a 123-107 thrashing Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
French Open: Alcaraz rallies to defeat Sinner in record-long finale
Sports News // 18 hours ago
French Open: Alcaraz rallies to defeat Sinner in record-long finale
June 8 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz dropped an initial two sets and faced triple championship point, but excavated energy to outlast Jannik Sinner in a record 5-hour, 29-minute French Open finale Sunday in Paris.
Sovereignty beats Journalism in Belmont Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sovereignty beats Journalism in Belmont Stakes
June 7 (UPI) -- It a virtual repeat of the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty ran past Journalism in the stretch run of Saturday's Belmont Stakes to win the final leg of the Triple Crown series.
Coco Gauff tames Aryna Sabalenka to capture first French Open title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff tames Aryna Sabalenka to capture first French Open title
June 7 (UPI) -- Returns detonated off Coco Gauff's racket and sprayed the red brick dust of Roland-Garros, unraveling Aryna Sabalenka en route to the American's second career Grand Slam crown Saturday in the French Open final.
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
NHL // 2 days ago
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
June 6 (UPI) -- Brad Marchand carved ice on a breakaway and slid the puck through Stuart Skinner's legs in double overtime Friday to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, prevent a historic collapse and tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
David Beckham to receive Knighthood from King Charles
Soccer // 2 days ago
David Beckham to receive Knighthood from King Charles
June 6 (UPI) -- Soccer icon David Beckham will be awarded knighthood next week as part of King Charles' birthday festivities.
Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes to four-year deal
Soccer // 3 days ago
Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes to four-year deal
June 6 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes to a four-year contract extension, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Friday.

Trending Stories

French Open: Alcaraz rallies to defeat Sinner in record-long finale
French Open: Alcaraz rallies to defeat Sinner in record-long finale
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Green Bay Packers to release Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers to release Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander

Follow Us