Triple Crown is done, but battle for 3-year-old honors will rage on

June 9 (UPI) -- The score stands Sovereignty 2, Journalism 0 at about halftime in this year's 3-year-old wars, but the game is far from over, with some of the year's biggest races slated for the remainder of the season.

Sovereignty's definitive victory over runner-up Journalism in Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, an almost duplicate of the Kentucky Derby finish, certainly gives his connections bragging rights -- for now.

But it's worth noting Journalism had trouble early in the Derby and then, just two weeks later, won the Preakness Stakes. Sovereignty ducked the Preakness and ran in the Belmont on five weeks' rest.

The playing field might even out a bit by Aug. 23, when the two could meet again in the Grade I Travers at Saratoga, the "Midsummer Derby." And the definitive showdown, all being well, could come in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar -- in Journalism's backyard.

Both camps were talking about the prospect even as their colts cooled out from the Belmont.

"We're looking to have a horse for the whole year and have a career with him, as well," said Michael Banahan, director of bloodstock for Godolphin, Sovereignty's owner and breeder.

"There's races down the road we'd really like to win," Banahan said. "The Travers is a very special race. We've won it before .... Maybe if the horse is healthy and well, to try and get to Del Mar for the Breeders' Cup [Classic]. It's a race we've run in several times, but not had an opportunity to win it yet."

Journalism's trainer, Michael McCarthy, noted Sovereignty had the advantage not only of five weeks before the Belmont, but also of running in familiar surroundings.

"[Sovereignty] is a very good horse," McCarthy said. "He trains up here. He's been up here for a while. He's in his back yard. Let's hope everybody stays happy and healthy, and we'll see him in Del Mar hopefully in November, in our back yard."

Asked about the Travers, he added, "It is possible. Yeah, you have to think about it."

The other 3-year-olds

There was more 3-year-old action around the country as the Triple Crown contenders dispersed.

On Sunday, Godolphin moved the celebration to Churchill Downs, where East Avenue led virtually gate to wire in the $400,000 Grade III Matt Winn Stakes for 3-year-olds -- a race that attracted several more Triple Crown refugees.

At Santa Anita, trainer Bob Baffert saddled both ends of the exacta in Sunday's $100,000 Affirmed Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita. Gaming scratched out of the Matt Winn and caught a flight back home to get the win with a front-running effort.

Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Woody Stephens for 3-year-olds at Saratoga attracted a squadron of former Triple Crown contenders, all dropping back to 7 furlongs. At the end of that journey, it was an early defector from the Triple Crown trail, Patch Adams, out front by 2 1/4 lengths.

Classic / Dirt Mile

Raging Torrent spoiled the story line in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Metropolitan Handicap at Saratoga, the "Met Mile." With attention focused on White Abarrio, star of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic, and Fierceness, second in last year's edition, fans may have overlooked Raging Torrent's last-race victory in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile in Dubai -- and, in the race before that, his score in the Grade I Malibu on Opening Day at Santa Anita.

Whatever the case, Raging Torrent, with Frankie Dettori up for the third straight time, led all the way in the Met Mile, contending with Fierceness before kicking away to win by 2 1/2 lengths. Just a Touch edged White Abarrio for third.

Raging Torrent earned a "Win and You're In" spot in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, and Trainer Doug O'Neill said that race would be a logical target "and maybe a race between now and then."

In other action:

Distaff

Dorth Vader, winless in her last seven starts, righted the ship in Friday's $500,000 Grade I Ogden Phipps Stakes at Saratoga. The 5-year-old Girvin mare chased pacesetting long shot Dazzling Move, came for that one near the furlong marker and drew off easily to win by 4 3/4 lengths.

La Cara dominated Friday's $500,000 Grade I Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga, winning by 3 lengths while the favorite, previously undefeated Kentucky Oaks winner Good Cheer, didn't fire and finished fifth.

Baffert saddled the 1-2 finishers in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita. Cash Call, the odds-on favorite, rallied by pacesetting stablemate Howin at the top of the stretch and outfinished that one by 3/4 length.

Sprint

Book'em Danno closed relentlessly through deep stretch in Saturday's $400,000 Grade III True North Stakes at Saratoga, got by Mullikin some 70 yards from the finish and worked clear to a 1 1/4-length victory.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Kilwin won Sunday's $175,000 Leslie's Lady Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs by 1 1/4-lengths. Indy Bay stuck her head in front of Long Neck Paula in the final strides to win Sunday's $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes at Saratoga.

Turf

Deterministic led the way in Sunday's weather-delayed $1 million Grade I Resorts World Casino Manhattan Handicap at Saratoga and fended off a pair of determined closers to win by a head. Integration was second, a neck in front of Far Bridge.

A.P. Kid won Saturday's off-the-turf $300,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes for 3-year-olds at Saratoga. Tank scored by 3 lengths in Saturday's $75,000 Not Surprising Stakes at Gulfstream Park.

Filly & Mare Turf

She Feels Pretty ran her race in Friday's $750,000 Grade I New York Stakes, despite facing yielding turf for the first time, and got to the lead in the stretch en route to a 1/2-length victory. South African import Beach Bomb was second, 4 lengths ahead of Bellezza.

Nitrogen won Saturday's off-the-turf $300,000 Wonder Again Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga by 17 lengths over a sloppy main track. And Starship Impulsive won Saturday's $75,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park by 4 1/2 lengths.

Turf Mile

Dynamic Pricing rallied from next-last to land Friday's $500,000 Grade I Just a Game Stakes at Saratoga by 3/4 length over the favorite, Excellent Truth.

Turf Sprint

Ag Bullet, third and beaten just a neck in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, earned the "Win and You're In" right to try again with a 2-length victory over My Boy Prince in Sunday's weather-delayed $500,000 Grade I Jaipur Stakes at Saratoga.

Ways and Means won Friday's $300,000 Grade II Bed o' Roses Stakes for fillies and mares at Saratoga by 7 3/4 lengths over Scylla.

On Saturday at Churchill Downs, Joe Shiesty won the $225,000 Mighty Beau Stakes by a neck over the favorite, Arrest Me Red.

On Saturday, Flirt won Sunday's off-turf $175,000 Soaring Softly Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga by 5 1/2 furlongs.