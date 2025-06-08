Sports News
June 8, 2025 / 3:50 PM / Updated at 3:55 PM

French Open: Alcaraz rallies to defeat Sinner in record-long finale

By Alex Butler
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a win over Italian Jannik Sinner in the 2025 French Open men's singles final Sunday at Roland-Garros in Paris. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
June 8 (UPI) -- Carlos Alcaraz dropped an initial two sets and faced triple championship point, but excavated energy to outlast Jannik Sinner in a record 5-hour, 29-minute French Open finale Sunday in Paris.

The match set a record as the longest French Open final and became the second-longest Grand Slam men's singles final in the Open Era, which started in 1968, trailing only a 5-hour, 53-minute 2012 Australian Open match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz fought off triple championship point in the fourth set of the epic 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory. The second-ranked Spaniard broke Sinner's serve seven times and amassed 70 winners in his fifth-consecutive victory over the top-ranked Italian.

"I didn't think about anything," Alcaraz said on the TNT and truTV broadcast. "Just point after point and putting my heart into it, giving all my energy to it. I just tried not to give up."

Alcaraz, who is now 13-1 in five-set matches, also improved to 1-9 after losing his first two sets. Sinner is now 0-6 in matches longer than four hours. Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last six men's singles Grand Slam crowns.

"I'm still happy with this one," said Sinner, who trailed 70-53 in winners. "It's an amazing trophy. I won't sleep very well tonight, but it's OK."

Sinner stretched court to its limits with his seemingly endless limbs while stepping close to the baseline to impose his power on Alcaraz early on. He fought off several Alcaraz break-point chances in the 1-hour, 4-minute first set. Sinner broke Alcaraz twice in the set, including for set point.

Sinner's serves boomed off his racket, while his wrist whipped sizzling returns en route to a 3-0 lead in the second set. He broke Alcaraz two more times in the set, which he won through a 7-4 tiebreak.

He looked destined to win his third-consecutive Grand Slam title when he broke Alcaraz again to start the third set.

"Vamos" chants then flowed around Court Philippe-Chatrier, hoping to inspire a rally from the Spaniard. He replied by mixing in devastating drop shots from awkward angles with daring returns, which appeared to clear the net by mere inches.

He harnessed the momentum by winning the next four games, including his third and fourth breaks of the Italian. Sinner went on to break Alcaraz in the ninth game, but the defending champion returned with a break in the 10th to snap Sinner's streak of 31-consecutive set victories at Grand Slams.

Alcaraz and Sinner exchanged holds through the first six games of the 1-hour, 9-minute fourth set. Sinner broke Alcaraz in the seventh game and held in the eighth for a 5-3 advantage.

Alcaraz then fought off three Sinner match point opportunities and rallied to win the ninth game. He broke Sinner in the 10th and held again in the 11th for a 6-5 advantage. Sinner answered with a hold to force another tiebreak.

Sinner earned the first two points of the tiebreak, but Alcaraz answered with a run of four-consecutive winners, including back-to-back aces. He then closed out the tiebreak to force a fifth set.

Alcaraz broke Sinner again to open the final set. The world's top two players continued to hold serve in the next eight games. Sinner broke Alcaraz in the 10th to tie the match at 5-5. He held in the 11th to take a 6-5 lead. But Alcaraz also held serve, forcing a mega-tiebreak.

Alcaraz bagged a mini-break to start the tiebreak. He parlayed the momentum into six more tiebreak triumphs for a 7-0 lead, which proved insurmountable for Sinner. Alcaraz finished the match by bending a forehand winner into the right corner.

Alcaraz cashed in for $2.8 million for winning his fifth career Grand Slam singles title. He is now a perfect 5-0 in career finals appearances, while Sinner dropped to 3-1. Alcaraz also snapped Sinner's 20-match winning streak in Grand Slams.

"It's the best Grand Slam match of my career," Alcaraz said. "I'm really proud and happy this happened."

The Wimbledon 2025 is the next Grand Slam on the tennis calendar. The grass-court major will be held from June 30 to July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

Top tennis players compete at 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their first-round match at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on May 27, 2025. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Sovereignty beats Journalism in Belmont Stakes
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Sovereignty beats Journalism in Belmont Stakes
June 7 (UPI) -- It a virtual repeat of the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty ran past Journalism in the stretch run of Saturday's Belmont Stakes to win the final leg of the Triple Crown series.
Coco Gauff tames Aryna Sabalenka to capture first French Open title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff tames Aryna Sabalenka to capture first French Open title
June 7 (UPI) -- Returns detonated off Coco Gauff's racket and sprayed the red brick dust of Roland-Garros, unraveling Aryna Sabalenka en route to the American's second career Grand Slam crown Saturday in the French Open final.
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
NHL // 1 day ago
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
June 6 (UPI) -- Brad Marchand carved ice on a breakaway and slid the puck through Stuart Skinner's legs in double overtime Friday to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, prevent a historic collapse and tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
David Beckham to receive Knighthood from King Charles
Soccer // 2 days ago
David Beckham to receive Knighthood from King Charles
June 6 (UPI) -- Soccer icon David Beckham will be awarded knighthood next week as part of King Charles' birthday festivities.
Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes to four-year deal
Soccer // 2 days ago
Arsenal signs defender Gabriel Magalhaes to four-year deal
June 6 (UPI) -- Arsenal signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes to a four-year contract extension, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Friday.
$2 million Belmont Stakes -- at Saratoga -- on tap for Saturday
Sports News // 2 days ago
$2 million Belmont Stakes -- at Saratoga -- on tap for Saturday
June 6 (UPI) -- A power-packed weekend of horse racing offers a rematch of the 1-2 finishes from the Kentucky Derby, the Epsom Derby and Oaks and Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races from Japan to New York.
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
June 6 (UPI) -- NBA team owners are interested in expansion and are expected to discuss the topic at a July meeting, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters.
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton flowed right, slammed on the brakes and buried a game-winning jumper, giving the Indiana Pacers their only lead of the night to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL // 2 days ago
QB Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers
June 5 (UPI) -- Four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season.
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
NBA // 3 days ago
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers know they are major underdogs in the 2025 NBA Finals, but relish the task of running through MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the "historically great" Oklahoma City Thunder.

