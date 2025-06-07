Sports News
June 7, 2025 / 7:34 PM

Sovereignty beats Journalism in Belmont Stakes

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty ran by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism in the stretch to win Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty ran by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism in the stretch to win Saturday's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty ran right by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism at mid-stretch and ran on to a definitive victory in Saturday's $2 million, Grade I Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Sovereignty and Journalism finished first and second, respectively, in the Derby. While Journalism went on to win the Preakness Stakes, middle jewel of the Triple Crown, two weeks later, trainer Bill Mott rested Sovereignty for the Belmont Stakes. The five-week respite paid off.

As the early leaders faded turning into the stretch run in the 1 1/4-mile Belmont, it was Journalism who surged to the front. But jockey Junior Alvarado aboard Sovereignty had that rival in his sights all the way and dominated the final 200 yards.

He was going away at the finish, winning by open lengths.

Sovereignty is owned by his breeder, Godolphin, founded by Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai.

"To come back here again after that victory in the Kentucky Derby and to be a really, really good horse, it was a fantastic result for us today," said Godolphin's U.S. representative, Michael Banahan.

"The form held up today," Mott said. "The first three horses in the Derby were the first three today."

