Coco Gauff tames Aryna Sabalenka to capture first French Open title

1 of 2 | Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen after winning her women's final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- Returns detonated off Coco Gauff's racket and sprayed the red brick dust of Roland-Garros, unraveling Aryna Sabalenka en route to the American's second career Grand Slam crown Saturday in the French Open final.

Gauff, who was broken twice through the first five games of the match and trailed 40-love in the sixth, deployed a variety of racket angles and shaped shots to dilute Sabalenka's power in the comeback victory.

The second-ranked American totaled 30 unforced errors, compared to her Belarusian foe's 70 in the 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 win in Paris.

"I didn't think honestly that I could do it, but I'm actually going to quote Tyler the Creator: 'If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying,'" Gauff said on the TNT, truTV and Max broadcast.

Gauff secured her first win over a world No. 1 at a major, her second Grand Slam singles crown and a $2.8 million prize. She also became the first American to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015.

The 21-year-old Floridian remained stoic throughout the match, while Sabalenka's emotions infected her play. Gauff's stolid demeanor was painted on her face until championship point triggered a celebratory collapse to the clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

She edged Sabalenka 3-1 in aces and converted 9 of 21 break points. Sabalenka converted 6 of her 13 break point chances.

"Honestly guys, this one hurts so much," Sabalenka said. "Especially after such a tough two weeks. Playing great tennis and then in these terrible conditions to show such terrible tennis in the final, it really hurts. But it's OK. Anyway, Coco congrats. In these tough conditions, you were a better player than me.

"Well done on a great two weeks. Congrats on the second slam. You're a fighter and a hard worker."

Sabalenka, who appeared in the last three Grand Slam finals, sent Gauff scrambling with her unmatched serving power early on. She broke Gauff twice through the first five games and surged to her initial 4-1 edge.

Gauff answered with a run of 12-consecutive points as Sabalenka consistently missed on returns by just inches. The close calls resulted in several explosions of frustration from Sabalenka, while Gauff stared ahead with a cold focus.

Gauff stopped the bleeding by securing a break and held serve in the seventh game to cut the deficit to a point. She broke Sabalenka for a second time in the next game, tying the match at 4-4. Sabalenka relaxed to break Gauff in the ninth game, regaining the lead. Gauff broke back in the 10th to tie the match once again.

Sabalenka broke Gauff for a fourth time to grab back a 6-5 lead. But the American once again responded with a break-point conversion, forcing a tiebreak.

Gauff jumped ahead 3-0 in the tie-break, but Sabalenka summoned more power to regain her form and win the set.

Gauff stormed out to a 2-0 advantage to start the second set. She held in the fourth game and broke Sabalenka for the second time in the set in the fifth for a 4-1 lead.

Sabalenka converted a break point to make the score 4-2, but was then broken for the seventh time in the seventh game of the set. Gauff proceeded to hold to clinch set point, tying the match.

Sabalenka and Gauff each held to start the final set. Gauff broke Sabalenka in the third game to take control. She held in the fourth for a 3-1 advantage.

Sabalenka held in the next game. She followed that point by breaking Gauff to tie the set 3-3.

But Gauff secured another break in the seventh game and held in the eighth to move within a game of championship point. Sabalenka fought off an initial championship point and earned a break point opportunity. Gauff recovered to regain her advantage. Sabalenka then hit her final return wide, handing Gauff her first singles crown in Paris.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will meet No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final Sunday at Roland-Garros. That match, which will not start before 9 a.m. EDT, will air on TNT, truTV and Max.