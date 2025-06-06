$2 million Belmont Stakes -- at Saratoga -- on tap for Saturday

June 6 (UPI) -- What more could a racing fan ask of a weekend than the Belmont Stakes with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and on Epsom Downs in England, the original Derby and Oaks?

Well, asking or not, the weekend actually delivers a lot more, including three Breeders' Cup qualifiers at Saratoga, another in Japan and some tough graded stakes in Kentucky and California.

Here's a quick look at what to expect and enjoy:

The Triple Crown

A field of eight, including Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism, is assembled for the third leg of the Triple Crown, Saturday's $2 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga.

It's not exactly a rubber match, as Sovereignty did not contest the Preakness after his Derby win. But it's a rematch between the Derby 1-2, and that's good enough.

To hear the connections tell it, both horses are better than ever.

"He's improved, as many of these horses have," said Bill Mott, trainer of Sovereignty, after drawing gate No. 2. "This entire group, if you look at their form and the way they've developed over the course of this year, I think they've made steady progress."

"Obviously, Saratoga is very good for horses, said Journalism's trainer, Michael McCarthy, who drew No. 7. "He seems re-energized up here. I'm looking forward to a wonderful renewal of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday."

Rounding out the field are Baeza, third behind Sovereignty and Journalism in the Derby; Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez, who missed the first two legs of the Triple Crown with a foot bruise; Heart of Honor, second in the UAE Derby in Dubai and fifth in the Preakness after acting up in the gate; Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road; and the Todd Pletcher-trained duo Crudo and Uncaged.

Classic / Dirt Mile

Saturday's $1 million Grade I Metropolitan Handicap (the Met Mile) at Saratoga, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, marks the first head-to-head meeting between 6-year-old White Abarrio and 4-year-old Fierceness.

It looks like a battle for the division leadership and, despite the designation for the Dirt Mile at Del Mar in November, it also could be a preview of the Breeders' Cup Classic. White Abarrio won that in 2023 and Fierceness was second to Sierra Leone last year.

Sunday's $400,000 Grade III Matt Winn for 3-year-olds at Churchill Downs has a field of seven, five of whom were Kentucky Derby starters.

Sunday's $100,000 Affirmed at Santa Anita, also restricted to 3-year-olds, only got four takers, with the indicators pointing firmly toward Santa Anita Derby third Westwood.

Distaff

Friday's $500,000 Grade I Ogden Phipps at Saratoga, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Distaff, has a field of seven and at least five would have to be given a good chance of winning.

It would be easy to look no farther than Kentucky Oaks winner Good Cheer in Friday's $500,000 Grade I DK Acorn for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga. In fact, it's all about Good Cheer.

Cash Call and Thought Process top the morning line for Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita. The 1 1/16-mile race drew seven entries.

Sprint

World travelers Book'em Danno and Nakatomi butt heads in a tough version of Saturday's $400,000 Grade III True North at Saratoga. Also in the field is Mullikin, who won last year's Grade I Forego over the Saratoga course.

Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Woody Stephens for 3-year-olds at Saratoga is a bit of catchall for 3-year-olds ducking the Belmont and the Matt Winn.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Ways and Means and Scylla top the morning line for Friday's $300,000 Grade II Bed o' Roses at Saratoga.

Beauty Reigns headlines a field of seven entered for Sunday's $150,000 Jersey Girl for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga.

Turf

Far Bridge and Deterministic are among the favorites in a nine-horse field for Saturday's $1 million Grade I Resorts World Casino Manhattan at Saratoga. Both are now trained by Miguel Clement, taking over from his father, Christophe Clement, who died last month.

Zulu Kingdom, 4-for-5 since arriving in the United States from France, is the morning-line pick among 10 in for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Pennine Ridge for 3-year-olds at Saratoga.

Only half of the 12 horses entered for Friday's $250,000 Grade II Belmont Gold Cup at Saratoga have tried the 2-mile distance before. One of those, Limited Liability, is the morning-line favorite.

Filly & Mare Turf

She Feels Pretty is the favorite in a talented, international field for Friday's $750,000 Grade I New York at Saratoga.

Nitrogen is the even-money favorite in Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Wonder Again for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga.

Turf Mile

In the books: Donegal Momentum went to the front early in Thursday's $300,000 Grade III Poker at Saratoga and the 4-year-old Uncle Mo colt got home first by 1 3/4 lengths. The favorite, Intellect, was second, with Major Dude third.

Eleven fillies and mares are entered for Friday's $500,000 Grade I Just a Game at Saratoga.

Note in the "Around the World" section, Sunday's Yasuda Kinen in Japan is a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Turf Sprint

In the books: Jockey Jose Ortiz got Tipsy right the front from the No. 6 gate in Thursday's $200,000 Grade II Intercontinental at Saratoga and never relinquished the lead, winning by 1/2 length over the favorite, Future is Now.

Think Big ranks as morning-line favorite in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Jaipur at Saratoga, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.

Seven-year-old Arrest Me Red is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 10 set for Saturday's $225,000 Mighty Beau at Churchill Downs.

Sunday's $175,000 Grade III Soaring Softly for 3-year-old fillies at Saratoga is pretty much a tossup 10 set to go 5 1/2 furlongs.

Juvenile / Juvenile Fillies

Fillies won both 2-year-old features Thursday at Saratoga. Mythical beat the boys in the $150,000 Tremont, leading gate to wire. Sassy C W, the odds-on favorite, won the $150,000 fillies-only Astoria by 3 lengths.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

A year ago, Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior journeyed to Japan and won the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen, the primary all-aged mile race in the first half of the season.

Soul Rush finished third in that, but returned the favor two months ago when he nipped Romantic Warrior by a nose in the Group 1 Dubai Turf on World Cup night.

Romantic Warrior is back in Hong Kong, hopefully recovering from a minor surgical procedure, leaving Soul Rush as a likely favorite for Sunday's renewal of the Yasuda Kinen, a "Win and You're In" for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

England

The questions: Will Godolphin, Charlie Appleby and William Buick make it a four-peat of English Classics after scoring in both the Guineas? Will Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore make a three-peat in the Derby? Or will the unexpected occur?

Desert Flower won the 1,000 Guineas, remaining undefeated after five starts, and Ruling Court took the 2,000 Guineas for Sheik Mohammed's crew, and they're fancied to repeat in Friday's Oak and Saturday's Derby.

Desert Flower faces the O'Brien-trained trio of Minnie Hauk with Moore up, Whirl with Wayne Lordon and Giselle with Colin Keane. Desert Flower returns in the Derby, while O'Brien saddles Delacroix, The Lion in Winter and Lambourn. Moore opts for Delacroix.

Also on Friday's Epsom Downs program is the Group 1 Dahlbury Coronation Cup, with Calandagan representing the late Aga Khan's Studs as the odds-on pick. O'Brien has Jan Brueghel and Continuous in this. Appleby fields Ancient Wisdom.