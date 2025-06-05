Michigan gives offer to Charles Woodson Jr., son of football legend

June 5 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan extended a scholarship offer to Charles Woodson Jr., the son of former Wolverines star Charles Woodson, the high school football prospect announced.

Woodson announced the offer Wednesday on social media. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound safety is entering his junior season at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. He previously received offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas, Baylor Iowa State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

Woodson ranks as the No. 284 overall player and No. 31 safety in the class of 2027, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is the website's No. 28 player in Florida from the class of 2027. He is the No. 243 player in 247 Sports' rankings for the class of 2027.

Woodson's other son, Chase, plays wide receiver for Lake Nona. He is part of the class of 2029.

Woodson totaled four touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Wolverines in 1997 to become the first defensive player in history to win the Heisman Trophy. He also helped the Wolverines win a national title that season.

The former Wolverines cornerback also spent time returning kicks and punts and playing wide receiver. He went on to become the No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Woodson spent 11 of his 18 NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year as a rookie and went on to become a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year. Woodson won a Super Bowl in 2011 while with the Green Bay Packers.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Wolverines will open the 2025-26 regular season against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 30 in Ann Arbor, Mich.