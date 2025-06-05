Trending
Sports News
June 5, 2025 / 8:17 AM

Michigan gives offer to Charles Woodson Jr., son of football legend

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson helped to lead the Wolverines to a national title in 1998. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson helped to lead the Wolverines to a national title in 1998. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan extended a scholarship offer to Charles Woodson Jr., the son of former Wolverines star Charles Woodson, the high school football prospect announced.

Woodson announced the offer Wednesday on social media. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound safety is entering his junior season at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. He previously received offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas, Baylor Iowa State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

Woodson ranks as the No. 284 overall player and No. 31 safety in the class of 2027, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is the website's No. 28 player in Florida from the class of 2027. He is the No. 243 player in 247 Sports' rankings for the class of 2027.

Woodson's other son, Chase, plays wide receiver for Lake Nona. He is part of the class of 2029.

Woodson totaled four touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Wolverines in 1997 to become the first defensive player in history to win the Heisman Trophy. He also helped the Wolverines win a national title that season.

The former Wolverines cornerback also spent time returning kicks and punts and playing wide receiver. He went on to become the No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Woodson spent 11 of his 18 NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year as a rookie and went on to become a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year. Woodson won a Super Bowl in 2011 while with the Green Bay Packers.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Wolverines will open the 2025-26 regular season against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 30 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
NHL // 7 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
June 5 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid slid the puck through the slot, finding Leon Draisaitl for a dramatic one-timer to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Florida Panthers in overtime Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
Sports News // 13 hours ago
FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
June 4 (UPI) -- FanDuel has banned an online bettor after he posted a video of himself heckling Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas at a Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia last weekend, claiming "it made my parlay win."
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
NHL // 19 hours ago
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
June 4 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Connor McDavid and his teammates rode an emotional roller coaster into a Stanley Cup Final loss. Now, he says the Edmonton Oilers are comfortable ahead of a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff dropped the first set, but leaned on stellar range and sharp anticipation to edge fellow Madison Keys in an error-clogged All-American meeting Wednesday to reach her third French Open semifinal in four years.
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
NFL // 23 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
June 4 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shut down the idea that Sam Darnold could lose his edge as the first quarterback on his depth chart, but rookie Jalen Milroe is still expected to be used in specialty packages.
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
NBA // 1 day ago
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
NBA // 1 day ago
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
June 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic players will wear three new uniforms and play on a new court as part of a franchise rebranding, which includes new logos, the franchise announced Tuesday.
Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal
June 3 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Iga Swiatek swept through their quarterfinal foes Tuesday to set up a high-profile 2025 French Open tennis semifinal in Paris.
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
MLB // 1 day ago
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 2 days ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.

Trending Stories

FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat

Follow Us