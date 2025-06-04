Trending
Sports News
June 4, 2025 / 6:43 PM

FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Gabby Thomas takes the baton from teammate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women's 4 X 400m relay during the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 10, 2024. Team USA won the gold medal. FanDuel has banned a bettor who claimed he made money on a parlay after heckling Thomas at a track event in Philadelphia last weekend. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
1 of 2 | Gabby Thomas takes the baton from teammate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women's 4 X 400m relay during the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 10, 2024. Team USA won the gold medal. FanDuel has banned a bettor who claimed he made money on a parlay after heckling Thomas at a track event in Philadelphia last weekend. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- FanDuel has banned an online bettor after he posted a video of himself heckling Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas at a Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia last weekend, claiming "it made my parlay win."

The 28-year-old athlete on Monday posted on X: "This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults. Anybody who enables him online is gross."

Thomas finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.

"FanDuel condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes," a FanDuel spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. "Threatening or harassing athletes is unacceptable and has no place in sports. This customer is no longer able to wager with FanDuel."

Related

The bettor, who goes by "mr100kaday" on X, describes himself as "The Track and Field Bully." He posted video of himself heckling Thomas ahead of the race with a screenshot of a $1,000 parlay bet on FanDuel.

The bettor called Thomas a "choke artist" and disparaged her husband for being White.

"I made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win," the man wrote on X.

A parlay bet is a type of wager where two or more individual bets or combined into a single wager.

FanDuel, which is owned by Flutter Entertainment, was established in 2009 to offer daily fantasy sports services nationwide. With sports betting approved by the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018, they expanded into online and retail sportsbooks.

The bettor told USA Today he resides in Puerto Rico. He posted Monday on X: "Gabby thomas is a liar. Lying on a fan because they boo you and yell for you to lose to their favorite athlete. May Grand Slam track fail very very quickly."

Grand Slam Track, a professional track and field league, is conducting a "full investigation into the reprehensible behavior captured on video" in a statement to ESPN. "We are working to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action as necessary."

Thomas, in a separate post on X on Monday, wrote: "Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can't win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!!"

Thomas shared on TikTok earlier this year that she was approached and confronted by the same group of men at airports in several cities. The men had stacks of photos for her to sign but turned aggressive when she declined, she said.

At the 2024 Parish Olympics, Thomas won gold in the 200 meters, the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. In 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics, Thomas earned bronze in the 200 meters and silver in the 4x100-meter relay. In the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Bucharest, Hungary, Thomas took a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said in May that his family was threatened on social media after a game. The threats were tracked to an overseas better by the Houston Police Department.

In a study commissioned last year by the NCAA, abuse by "angry sports bettors" is one of the most common types of harassment college athletes receive. They are at least 12% of publicly posted social media abuse.

Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia allow online sports betting statewide.

Latest Headlines

McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
NHL // 6 hours ago
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
June 4 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Connor McDavid and his teammates rode an emotional roller coaster into a Stanley Cup Final loss. Now, he says the Edmonton Oilers are comfortable ahead of a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff dropped the first set, but leaned on stellar range and sharp anticipation to edge fellow Madison Keys in an error-clogged All-American meeting Wednesday to reach her third French Open semifinal in four years.
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
NFL // 11 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
June 4 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shut down the idea that Sam Darnold could lose his edge as the first quarterback on his depth chart, but rookie Jalen Milroe is still expected to be used in specialty packages.
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
NBA // 1 day ago
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
NBA // 1 day ago
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
June 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic players will wear three new uniforms and play on a new court as part of a franchise rebranding, which includes new logos, the franchise announced Tuesday.
Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal
June 3 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Iga Swiatek swept through their quarterfinal foes Tuesday to set up a high-profile 2025 French Open tennis semifinal in Paris.
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
MLB // 1 day ago
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
NHL // 2 days ago
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov earned Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honors for his performance during the 2024-25 season, the NHL announced Monday.
Phila. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley named 'Madden' cover star
NFL // 2 days ago
Phila. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley named 'Madden' cover star
June 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his iconic reverse leap from the 2024-25 season will be featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 26," Electronic Arts announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat

Follow Us