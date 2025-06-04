Trending
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal

By Alex Butler
Coco Gauff (pictured) reached her third French Open semifinal in four years with a three-set win over fellow American Madison Keys on Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Coco Gauff (pictured) reached her third French Open semifinal in four years with a three-set win over fellow American Madison Keys on Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

June 4 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff dropped the first set, but leaned on stellar range and sharp anticipation to edge fellow Madison Keys in an error-clogged All-American meeting Wednesday to reach her third French Open semifinal in four years.

Gauff logged the lone ace of the 2-hour, 11-minute match. The No. 2 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings totaled 15 winners, compared to Keys' 25. Gauff also totaled 41 unforced errors and 24 unforced errors against Keys' respective 60 and 34.

"I was just trying to get the ball deep and be aggressive, but it's tough because she's hitting the ball so fast and so low," Gauff said in her on-court interview.

"I was just trying to fight for every point."

Gauff will meet No. 361 Lois Boisson of France on Thursday in a women's singles semifinal. Boisson advanced Wednesday with an upset victory over No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Keys piled up points early on by overpowering Gauff with her forehand. Gauff, who lowered her racket tension in anticipation of slower play under the closed roof of Paris' Court Philippe-Chatrier, switched to a tighter pull down the stretch of the 6(6)-7, 6-4, 6-1 win.

"She has a great inside-out and inside-in forehand," Gauff said of Keys. "I knew that I just had to be able to run today [and] as soon as the ball came short, just to punish her for it."

Gauff converted 9 of 17 break point opportunities en route to her fifth win over a Top 10 player this season.

Keys, ranked No. 8, converted 5 of 10 break point chances, including her first of the match. Gauff broke Keys in the second game of the quarterfinal. Keys went on to win the next three games, which included two break-point conversions. Gauff answered by winning the next four games, breaking Keys twice to take a 5-4 lead.

Keys then held to force a tie break, which she won to claim the first set.

Gauff won four of the first five games of the second set, breaking Keys twice for a 4-1 advantage. Keys won the next three games, with two breaks of Gauff's serve. Gauff broke Keys back in the ninth game and held in the 10th to tie the match.

Gauff won eight of the final nine games of the match to seal her spot in the semifinals. She broke Keys' serve three times in the 28-minute third set.

With her quarterfinal victory, the 21-year-old Gauff became the youngest player since Martina Hingis to win 25 women's singles main-draw matches at Roland-Garros.

She also was the first player to beat Keys -- the 2025 Australian Open champion -- in a Grand Slam this season.

Boisson edged Andreeva 3-1 in aces in her 7-6(6), 6-3 upset victory. She also totaled 27 unforced errors, compared to Andreeva's 43, in the 2-hour, 6-minute quarterfinal.

The winner of the Gauff-Boisson match will meet No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles final Saturday at Roland-Garros.

Men's No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first of two men's quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris. No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany will take on No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the other quarterfinal after the Bublik-Sinner match.

Swiatek and Sabalenka will battle in a women's singles semifinal Thursday on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Gauff will face Boisson in the other semifinal Thursday on the same court.

Semifinal coverage will start at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday on TNT and Max. Men's semifinal coverage will air Friday on the same platforms.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their first-round match at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on May 27, 2025. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

