Trending
Sports News
June 3, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the end of their quarterfinal match at the 2025 French Open on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the end of their quarterfinal match at the 2025 French Open on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Iga Swiatek each swept through their quarterfinal foes Tuesday to set up a high-profile 2025 French Open tennis semifinal in Paris.

Sabalenka overwhelmed fellow hard-hitter No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China with her serve in the 7-6(3), 6-3 triumph on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"It was like, 'OK, you want to see the power? Let me show you something,'" Sabalenka told reporters. "I always take it as a challenge and as, like, 'OK, let's see who is better today.'"

The Belarusian edged Zheng 6-5 in aces and converted 4 of 6 break point chances. She also totaled 18 unforced errors, compared to Zheng's 31.

Sabalenka will meet Swiatek in a semifinal match Thursday at Roland-Garros. The winner will play in Saturday's women's singles final.

Swiatek advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 14 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Swiatek held a 3-0 advantage in aces and 23 winners. She also converted 4 of 8 break point opportunities. Svitolina totaled 12 winners and converted 1 of 4 break point chances.

"Even though first set, the score looks pretty straightforward, it wasn't like that in any other games," Swiatek said. "I had to fight for every point. I'm happy that I also stepped up when she broke me in the second set, and that I kept my intensity until the end."

Swiatek now has a 40-2 career record in women's singles main draw matches.

No. 8 Madison Keys will take on fellow American Coco Gauff (No. 2) in another women's singles quarterfinal at 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday in Paris.

No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia will face No. 361 Lois Boisson of France in the final women's quarterfinal after that match.

The winners will meet in a semifinal to decide who will face Swiatek or Sabalenka in the finale.

Quarterfinal coverage will continue at 5 a.m. Wednesday on TNT and Max.

Top tennis players compete at 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States during their first-round match at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on May 27, 2025. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
MLB // 2 hours ago
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 4 hours ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
NHL // 21 hours ago
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov earned Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honors for his performance during the 2024-25 season, the NHL announced Monday.
Phila. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley named 'Madden' cover star
NFL // 22 hours ago
Phila. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley named 'Madden' cover star
June 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his iconic reverse leap from the 2024-25 season will be featured on the cover of "Madden NFL 26," Electronic Arts announced Monday.
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
NBA // 23 hours ago
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
June 2 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz hired Austin Ainge, the son of CEO Danny Ainge, as president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Sports News // 1 day ago
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
June 2 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff played her cleanest match at the 2025 French Open, totaling just 17 unforced errors en route to a straight-sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in Paris to reach the quarterfinals.
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Sports News // 1 day ago
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
June 2 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finally got back to the winner's circle with a victory in Saturday's Blame Stakes, while France and Japan crowned new Derby champs.
Maja Stark eyes moving from studio after $2.4M U.S. Women's Open win
Sports News // 1 day ago
Maja Stark eyes moving from studio after $2.4M U.S. Women's Open win
June 2 (UPI) -- Maja Stark had one thing on her mind for spending some of the $2.4 million prize money she earned winning the 2025 U.S. Women's Open: moving out of her studio apartment.
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
MLB // 1 day ago
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
June 2 (UPI) -- Former ESPN personality John Brenkus, who hosted the popular "Sports Science," has died, according to a message released on his social media accounts. He was 54.

Trending Stories

Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025

Follow Us