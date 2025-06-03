Sabalenka, Swiatek sweep quarterfinals, set up French Open semifinal

June 3 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Iga Swiatek each swept through their quarterfinal foes Tuesday to set up a high-profile 2025 French Open tennis semifinal in Paris.

Sabalenka overwhelmed fellow hard-hitter No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China with her serve in the 7-6(3), 6-3 triumph on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"It was like, 'OK, you want to see the power? Let me show you something,'" Sabalenka told reporters. "I always take it as a challenge and as, like, 'OK, let's see who is better today.'"

The Belarusian edged Zheng 6-5 in aces and converted 4 of 6 break point chances. She also totaled 18 unforced errors, compared to Zheng's 31.

Sabalenka will meet Swiatek in a semifinal match Thursday at Roland-Garros. The winner will play in Saturday's women's singles final.

Swiatek advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 14 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. Swiatek held a 3-0 advantage in aces and 23 winners. She also converted 4 of 8 break point opportunities. Svitolina totaled 12 winners and converted 1 of 4 break point chances.

"Even though first set, the score looks pretty straightforward, it wasn't like that in any other games," Swiatek said. "I had to fight for every point. I'm happy that I also stepped up when she broke me in the second set, and that I kept my intensity until the end."

Swiatek now has a 40-2 career record in women's singles main draw matches.

No. 8 Madison Keys will take on fellow American Coco Gauff (No. 2) in another women's singles quarterfinal at 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday in Paris.

No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia will face No. 361 Lois Boisson of France in the final women's quarterfinal after that match.

The winners will meet in a semifinal to decide who will face Swiatek or Sabalenka in the finale.

Quarterfinal coverage will continue at 5 a.m. Wednesday on TNT and Max.

Top tennis players compete at 2025 French Open