Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals

June 2 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff played her cleanest match at the 2025 French Open, totaling just 17 unforced errors en route to a straight-sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday in Paris to reach the quarterfinals.

The second-ranked American held a 3-0 edge in aces and totaled 14 winners, while converting 5 of 9 break point opportunities in the 6-0, 7-5 win on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Gauff, a 2022 finalist and 2024 semifinalist, clinched a spot in the quarterfinals for the fifth-consecutive year.

"I still feel like [over] the years here I get better with each match," Gauff told reporters. "I felt like that was something I did in 2022 and last year, as well, and something I'm doing here right now.

"I think if I can keep making those details a little bit better, hopefully I can do even better than I did last year."

Alexandrova totaled 33 unforced errors and 25 forced errors in the 88-minute match. The Russian converted just 1 of 9 break point chances against her favored foe.

Gauff battled wind and heat in early matches, but appears to be finding a rhythm in the late stages of the clay-court major. She will take on fellow American Madison Keys (No. 8) in the quarterfinals.

"I'm glad to be representing [the United States]," Gauff said of her upcoming match against Keys. "Hopefully a lot of girls can be inspired by us."

Keys beat No. 70 Hailey Baptiste of the United States 6-3, 7-5 in her fourth-round match. The winner of the Keys-Gauff match will face No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia or No. 361 Lois Boisson of France in the semifinals.

Andreeva beat No. 17 Daria Kasatkina of Australia in straight sets. Boisson pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by ousting No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Boisson edged Pegula 3-0 in aces in the 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win. Both players converted 5 of 12 break point opportunities.

On the men's side, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced through a second-set retirement from No. 35 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. He will meet No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia or No. 81 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will take on No. 16 Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a men's quarterfinal Tuesday in Paris. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will battle No. 12 Tommy Paul of the United States in another quarterfinal.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be the top women's player in action Tuesday at Roland-Garros. She will play No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China in a women's quarterfinal. No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland will face No. 14 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in another women's quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday on TNT and Max.

