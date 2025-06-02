Sports News
June 2, 2025 / 9:00 AM

Maja Stark eyes moving from studio after $2.4M U.S. Women's Open win

By Alex Butler
Sweden's Maja Stark poses with the USGA Women's Open trophy after winning the the 2025 U.S. Women's Open on Sunday at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Sweden's Maja Stark poses with the USGA Women's Open trophy after winning the the 2025 U.S. Women's Open on Sunday at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Swedish golfer Maja Stark had one thing on her mind for spending some of the $2.4 million prize money she earned winning the 2025 U.S. Women's Open: moving out of her studio apartment.

"I didn't even know that," Stark told reporters, when informed of her prize money and asked what she's do with it Sunday in Hartford, Wis. "Maybe move out of my studio apartment. That could be one thing. I don't know.

"I'm very happy with what I have in my life right now. Having the security for the future, I think I'll just be very happy about that."

Stark entered the tournament with $130,725 in prize money earned through her first eight tournaments this season. The 25-year-old fired an even-par 72 over her final round at Erin Hills Golf Course to cement her first major crown and claim the Harton S. Semple Trophy.

"Before this week, I was worried that I wasn't really going to play decent golf for a while because it felt like it was so far away," Stark said. "This just feels huge. I'm so happy."

Stark made her LPGA debut in 2021. She entered the 2025 U.S. Women's Open with just one win on the LPGA Tour, which came at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational. With her first major title, Stark increased her career prize money total to $5.2 million. She earned $1.5 million last season.

Stark carded three birdies and three bogies over her final 18 holes of the U.S. Women's Open. She was 5-under par through the first two rounds. Stark carded a 2-under 70 in Saturday's third round.

American Nelly Korda and Japan's Rio Takeda tied for second at 5-under for the tournament. Japan's Mao Saigo, China's Ruoing Yin and Korea's Hye-Jin Choi tied for fourth at 4-under.

The LPGA season will continue with the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which will be held from Friday to Sunday in Galloway, N.J. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship -- the next major on the calendar -- will be held June 19 to 22 in Frisco, Texas.

Maja Stark wins 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Maja Stark of Sweden poses with the Harton S. Semple trophy after winning the 2025 U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., on June 1, 2025. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Follow Us