June 2, 2025 / 7:36 AM

Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54

By Alex Butler
June 2 (UPI) -- Former ESPN personality John Brenkus, who hosted the popular Sports Science, has died, according to a message released on his social media accounts. He was 54.

Brenkus died Saturday. His family did not disclose his specific cause of death.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," the statement read. "John, the co-founder of Base Productions, found of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy Award-winning Sports Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025.

"His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Brenkus said in 2013 that he battled depression, which led to a suicide attempt. He discussed his mental health battle during a 2023 appearance on Never Shut Up, telling host Marcellus Wiley that he "fell into a very deep depression" and attempted to take his own life while living in Park City, Utah, but was saved by his dog.

"I had come off selling my company, selling Sports Science to ESPN and you are kind of living in Park City and feel like you are retiring," Brenkus said. "I'm like, oh my God, I made it.

"The isolation you feel living in a mountain town, the cold weather, injuries, things not going right, I spiraled into a deep, deep depression. I was flat-out suicidal."

Brenkus said he went to six different "psychologists and psychiatrists" before briefly escaping depression.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.

