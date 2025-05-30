Trending
May 30, 2025 / 12:32 PM

Paul edges Khachanov, Sabalenka flies into French Open's fourth round

By Alex Butler
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Friday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Friday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- American Tommy Paul outlasted Karen Khachanov in a 4-hour, 7-minute marathon match, while Aryna Sabalenka needed just 79 minutes to scorch her third-round foe Friday at the 2025 French Open.

Sabalenka, the top women's player in the world, totaled 18 winners and converted 2 of 3 break point chances in the 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 34 Olga Danilovic of Serbia on Day 6 in Paris. The Belarusian saved 4 of 9 break points she faced.

Sabalenka will take on No. 16 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round. The winner of that match will meet No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia or No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China in the quarterfinals of the clay-court Grand Slam.

"I'm super happy with the win," Sabalenka told reporters. "She's a tough opponent. She's a fighter. I'm really happy I got the win today."

Anisimova bounced No. 22 Clara Tauson of Denmark in straight sets in her third-round match. Samsonova and Zheng also advanced with straight-sets triumphs.

No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland, the defending champion, beat No. 60 Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-2, 7-5 in her third-round match.

On the men's side, Paul smashed eight aces and 55 winners and converted 6 of 12 break point opportunities in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 win over Khachanov. The 12th-ranked American, who fought through an ab injury, saved 9 of 15 break points he faced. His No. 24 Russian foe totaled five aces and 50 winners and broke Paul's serve six times.

"I love this stuff, it's so much fun playing out here, honestly," Paul said. "Not all matches are four hours long, but that was an awesome battle on both ends of the court.

"We both played well and that's what it's all about."

Paul will battle No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the fourth round. Popyrin defeated No. 41 Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-4, 7-6(11), 7-6(5).

No. 10 Holger Rune of Denmark needed three hours and 19 minutes to dispatch his third-round foe, No. 52 Quentin Halys of France. He will meet No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round. Musetti beat No. 97 Mariano Navone of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 5 Jack Draper of Great Britain and No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will be among the top men's players in action Saturday at Roland-Garros.

Several Americans will be among the top women's players with Saturday third-round matches, including No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

No. 8 Madison Keys will take on No. 30 Sofia Kenin in an All-American meeting Saturday in Paris. No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain will be among the other top women's players with Saturday matchups.

Badosa will take on No. 17 Daria Kasatkina of Australia. Andreeva will play No. 31 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Day 7 third-round coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT Saturday on TNT and Max.

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka win second-round matches at French Open

Second-seeded Coco Gauff of the United States plays against Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic during their second-round match of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2025. Gauff won 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to contract extension
NFL // 1 hour ago
Minnesota Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to contract extension
May 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
49ers owners complete purchase of Scottish soccer club Rangers
Soccer // 2 hours ago
49ers owners complete purchase of Scottish soccer club Rangers
May 30 (UPI) -- Healthcare executive Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises completed their ownership takeover of Rangers, the Scottish Premiership soccer franchise announced Friday.
Real Madrid signs longtime Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
Soccer // 3 hours ago
Real Madrid signs longtime Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold
May 30 (UPI) -- Real Madrid signed former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to a six-year contract, the Spanish La Liga club announced Friday.
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
NHL // 4 hours ago
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid said the Edmonton Oilers were emotionally drained during last year's run to the Stanley Cup Final, but are now steady as they head into a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
2024 Derby winner returns to Churchill Downs in Saturday's Blame Stakes
Sports News // 6 hours ago
2024 Derby winner returns to Churchill Downs in Saturday's Blame Stakes
May 30 (UPI) -- A stakes-heavy card Saturday at Churchill Downs, including 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, tops weekend horse racing.
Mistrial declared in Diego Maradona homicide case
Soccer // 19 hours ago
Mistrial declared in Diego Maradona homicide case
May 29 (UPI) -- An Argentine trial court judge's appearance in a documentary about the Nov. 25, 2020, death of soccer legend Diego Maradona triggered a mistrial declaration on Thursday.
NFL unveils full preseason slate, including five national broadcasts
NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL unveils full preseason slate, including five national broadcasts
May 29 (UPI) -- The NFL announced its full preseason schedule Thursday, including five games that will be part of national broadcasts.
Gauff, Pegula, Sinner sweep into third round of French Open
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Gauff, Pegula, Sinner sweep into third round of French Open
May 29 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff needed 75 minutes to oust her third-round foe, while Jessica Pegula and top-ranked Jannik Sinner were among other top tennis players to advance to the third round Thursday at the 2025 French Open.
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
NBA // 1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
May 29 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remembers Oklahoma City Thunder's recent past as an NBA cellar dweller and said he believes his team is still "getting better" after dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals.

