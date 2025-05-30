Paul edges Khachanov, Sabalenka flies into French Open's fourth round

May 30 (UPI) -- American Tommy Paul outlasted Karen Khachanov in a 4-hour, 7-minute marathon match, while Aryna Sabalenka needed just 79 minutes to scorch her third-round foe Friday at the 2025 French Open.

Sabalenka, the top women's player in the world, totaled 18 winners and converted 2 of 3 break point chances in the 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 34 Olga Danilovic of Serbia on Day 6 in Paris. The Belarusian saved 4 of 9 break points she faced.

Sabalenka will take on No. 16 Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the fourth round. The winner of that match will meet No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia or No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China in the quarterfinals of the clay-court Grand Slam.

"I'm super happy with the win," Sabalenka told reporters. "She's a tough opponent. She's a fighter. I'm really happy I got the win today."

Anisimova bounced No. 22 Clara Tauson of Denmark in straight sets in her third-round match. Samsonova and Zheng also advanced with straight-sets triumphs.

No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland, the defending champion, beat No. 60 Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-2, 7-5 in her third-round match.

On the men's side, Paul smashed eight aces and 55 winners and converted 6 of 12 break point opportunities in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 win over Khachanov. The 12th-ranked American, who fought through an ab injury, saved 9 of 15 break points he faced. His No. 24 Russian foe totaled five aces and 50 winners and broke Paul's serve six times.

"I love this stuff, it's so much fun playing out here, honestly," Paul said. "Not all matches are four hours long, but that was an awesome battle on both ends of the court.

"We both played well and that's what it's all about."

Paul will battle No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the fourth round. Popyrin defeated No. 41 Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-4, 7-6(11), 7-6(5).

No. 10 Holger Rune of Denmark needed three hours and 19 minutes to dispatch his third-round foe, No. 52 Quentin Halys of France. He will meet No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round. Musetti beat No. 97 Mariano Navone of Argentina 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 5 Jack Draper of Great Britain and No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will be among the top men's players in action Saturday at Roland-Garros.

Several Americans will be among the top women's players with Saturday third-round matches, including No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

No. 8 Madison Keys will take on No. 30 Sofia Kenin in an All-American meeting Saturday in Paris. No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain will be among the other top women's players with Saturday matchups.

Badosa will take on No. 17 Daria Kasatkina of Australia. Andreeva will play No. 31 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Day 7 third-round coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT Saturday on TNT and Max.

