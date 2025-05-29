Trending
May 29, 2025 / 1:19 PM

Gauff, Pegula, Sinner sweep into third round of French Open

By Alex Butler
Coco Gauff beat Tereza Valentova in straight sets in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Coco Gauff beat Tereza Valentova in straight sets in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff needed 75 minutes to oust her third-round foe, while Jessica Pegula and top-ranked Jannik Sinner were among other top tennis players to advance to the third round Thursday at the 2025 French Open.

Gauff, the No. 2 player in the WTA Tour singles rankings, struggled with her serve, but still converted 8 of 13 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 51 Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic on Thursday in Paris.

She totaled 23 unforced errors and nine forced errors, compared to Valentova's respective 33 and 18.

Gauff will meet No. 47 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the third round. The winner will face No. 46 Veronika Kudermetova or No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova, both of Russia, in the fourth round.

Bouzkova beat No. 56 Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in straight sets in her second-round match.

Kudermetova upset No. 15 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Alexandrova swept No. 89 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.

Pegula, ranked No. 3, beat No. 55 Ann Li of the United States in straight sets. She totaled 23 unforced errors and 14 forced errors in the 6-3, 7-6(3) victory. Li, who edged Pegula 4-1 in aces, totaled 33 unforced errors and 27 forced errors.

Pegula will battle No. 96 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round. Vondrousova beat No. 26 Magdalena Frech of Poland in her second-round match.

"It was a really tough match today," Pegula said. "Ann has been playing some really good tennis this year and had a lot of close matches with good players. It was tricky with the wind. She was slicing a lot, kind of making me earn a lot of points.

"I felt like it was a pretty physical match, a lot of long points and long games. But happy I was able to kind of hold on to that second set there definitely."

No. 7 Madison Keys and No. 70 Hailey Baptiste were among the other American women to advance at the clay-court Grand Slam.

No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain were among the other top women's players to win second-round matches Thursday at Roland-Garros.

Sinner and No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany were among the top men to advance.

Sinner dispatched No. 166 Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets. He totaled 27 winners, 20 unforced errors and 20 forced errors in the 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 match, which lasted nearly two hours.

The Italian will face No. 34 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the third round. Gasquet, who played the final match of his career, totaled 2029 unforced errors and 35 forced errors.

"It's obviously a very special place for me to play," Sinner said. "Against Richard, we already played last year here, it's always very tough. I'm generally very happy to be in the third round. Thank you guys [fans] for making it fair."

No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the day, beating No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in a 2-hour, 52-minute match.

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti, No. 10 Holger Rune of Norway and Americans No. 12 Tommy Paul (No. 12) and Ben Shelton (No. 13) will be among the top men's players in action Friday in Paris.

No. 16 Frances Tiafoe will meet fellow American Sebastian Korda (No. 23) in another third-round match.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China, No. 14 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and No. 16 Amanda Anisimova of the United States will be among the top women in singles matches Friday at Roland-Garros.

Third-round French Open coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT Friday on TNT and Max.

