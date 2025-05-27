Trending
Sports News
May 27, 2025 / 11:46 AM

Gauff, Djokovic sweep openers; Medvedev upset at 2025 French Open

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Coco Gauff serves against Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday at Roland-Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
Coco Gauff serves against Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday at Roland-Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff overcame a prematch racket miscue and overwhelmed her first-round foe in 71 minutes, while Daniil Medvedev became the latest upset victim Tuesday at the 2025 French Open.

Gauff unzipped her bag and noticed that it didn't include any rackets, resulting in a brief delay before she took on No. 91 Olivia Gadecki of Australia in Paris. She went on to make up for the lost time, converting 6 of 8 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 6-2 win.

"I'm blaming it on my coach, so it's OK," Gauff said, when asked about the racket gaffe in her on-court interview.

Gauff, the No. 2 player in the WTA Tour rankings, totaled 15 winners and 22 unforced errors, compared to 8 and 33 for her foe.

"I think I played as good as I could with the conditions," Gauff said. "It was really windy. ... I knew it wasn't going to be a clean match with how windy it was. It was tough on the return and serve trying to time the ball.

"But overall, I'm really happy with how I played and happy to be through to the next round."

Gauff will meet No. 172 Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Valentova beat No. 119 Chloe Paquet of France 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in her first-round match.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia were among the other top women's players to advance Tuesday at Roland-Garros.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia were among the top men's players to advance.

Zverev and Djokovic each swept Americans. Zverev beat No. 67 Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic bounced No. 98 Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

De Minaur ousted No. 59 Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6).

No. 81 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain upset No. 11 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a first-round match that spanned nearly four hours. Norrie converted 6 of 12 break point chances in the 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 win.

"It was a crazy match," Norrie said. "He is so tough to beat. I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev. He's gotten me the last four or five times. It was an unreal match."

No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria also exited early through a retirement due to injury during his opener against No. 106 Ethan Quinn of the United States. Dimitrov also retired from his previous two Grand Slam appearances -- the 2024 U.S. Open and 2025 Australian Open.

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, No. 10 Holger Rune of Demark and Americans Tommy Paul (No. 12), Ben Shelton (No. 13) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 15) will be among the top men's players in action Wednesday at Roland-Garros.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China will be among the top women's players with second-round matches Wednesday in Paris.

French Open coverage will air on TNT, truTV and Max. Wednesday's coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT on TNT and Max.

Top tennis players compete at 2025 French Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan (L) shakes hands with Paula Badosa of Italy during their first-round match at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on May 26, 2025. Badosa won 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams to grace cover of 'College Football 26'
Sports News // 32 minutes ago
Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams to grace cover of 'College Football 26'
May 27 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will appear on the cover of Electronic Arts' "College Football 26," the video game developer announced Tuesday.
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
May 27 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Fairmont, W.Va., court records show.
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 hours ago
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Houston guard Milos Uzan withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars in 2025-26, he announced Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo teases Al-Nassr exit with 'chapter is over' message
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo teases Al-Nassr exit with 'chapter is over' message
May 27 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a cryptic message after Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League, writing "this chapter is over" on his personal platforms.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
NBA // 5 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing
May 27 (UPI) -- There was plenty of action to go around in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing, but among those having the most fun was trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., whose trip to California proved most worthwhile.
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
NHL // 13 hours ago
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
SUNRISE, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- Logan Stankoven unwound a smoldering wrist shot, buzzing Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to launch a Carolina Hurricanes shutout of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
May 26 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain after a thigh injury on the same leg earlier this month.
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
NHL // 2 days ago
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
SUNRISE, Fla., May 24 (UPI) -- Jesper Boqvist cycloned a defender and buried a backhanded wrister, igniting a third-period scoring surge Saturday in a Florida Panthers demolition of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Memorial Day weekend racing: Green flag in Indy but thunderstorms in Charlotte
Sports News // 3 days ago
Memorial Day weekend racing: Green flag in Indy but thunderstorms in Charlotte
Thunderstorms could threaten motor sports activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day, forecasters say. Rain, though, should hold off at Indianapolis.

Trending Stories

Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought

Follow Us