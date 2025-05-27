Gauff, Djokovic sweep openers; Medvedev upset at 2025 French Open

Coco Gauff serves against Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday at Roland-Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff overcame a prematch racket miscue and overwhelmed her first-round foe in 71 minutes, while Daniil Medvedev became the latest upset victim Tuesday at the 2025 French Open.

Gauff unzipped her bag and noticed that it didn't include any rackets, resulting in a brief delay before she took on No. 91 Olivia Gadecki of Australia in Paris. She went on to make up for the lost time, converting 6 of 8 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 6-2 win.

"I'm blaming it on my coach, so it's OK," Gauff said, when asked about the racket gaffe in her on-court interview.

Gauff, the No. 2 player in the WTA Tour rankings, totaled 15 winners and 22 unforced errors, compared to 8 and 33 for her foe.

"I think I played as good as I could with the conditions," Gauff said. "It was really windy. ... I knew it wasn't going to be a clean match with how windy it was. It was tough on the return and serve trying to time the ball.

"But overall, I'm really happy with how I played and happy to be through to the next round."

Gauff will meet No. 172 Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Valentova beat No. 119 Chloe Paquet of France 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in her first-round match.

No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva of Russia were among the other top women's players to advance Tuesday at Roland-Garros.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia were among the top men's players to advance.

Zverev and Djokovic each swept Americans. Zverev beat No. 67 Learner Tien 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic bounced No. 98 Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

De Minaur ousted No. 59 Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6).

No. 81 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain upset No. 11 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a first-round match that spanned nearly four hours. Norrie converted 6 of 12 break point chances in the 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 win.

"It was a crazy match," Norrie said. "He is so tough to beat. I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev. He's gotten me the last four or five times. It was an unreal match."

No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria also exited early through a retirement due to injury during his opener against No. 106 Ethan Quinn of the United States. Dimitrov also retired from his previous two Grand Slam appearances -- the 2024 U.S. Open and 2025 Australian Open.

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, No. 10 Holger Rune of Demark and Americans Tommy Paul (No. 12), Ben Shelton (No. 13) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 15) will be among the top men's players in action Wednesday at Roland-Garros.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 7 Zheng Qinwen of China will be among the top women's players with second-round matches Wednesday in Paris.

French Open coverage will air on TNT, truTV and Max. Wednesday's coverage will start at 5 a.m. EDT on TNT and Max.

