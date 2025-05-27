Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams to grace cover of 'College Football 26'

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (L) and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pose for the cover of College Football 26. Photo by Electronic Arts

May 27 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will appear on the cover of Electronic Arts' College Football 26, the video game developer announced Tuesday.

College Football 26 will be released worldwide July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A preview will air Thursday on YouTube.

"Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," Smith said in a news release.

Smith and Williams appear on the cover of the standard edition, while the deluxe edition features former cover stars Reggie Bush, Denard Robinson, Tim Tebow and other players, coaches and mascots.

"Last year, when we brought back the pride, pageantry, atmospheres and traditions of college football, the response from fans was overwhelming," EA Sports college football vice president of franchise strategy and marketing Evan Dexter said.

"With College Football 26, we're celebrating our sophomore season with two generational sophomore wide receivers on the cover and we can't wait for the world to experience even more heart and authenticity across athletes, stadiums, coaches and fans. Tune in this Thursday to see what makes it so special."

Smith hauled in 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 scores during his freshman campaign for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He totaled 19 catches for 381 yards and five scores during the Buckeyes run in the College Football Playoff, which ended with a national title. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Williams totaled 48 catches for 865 yards and eight scores over 13 appearances during his freshman season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also scored twice on the ground.

"As a lifelong fan of EA Sports games, being on the cover of College Football 26 is a dream come true," Williams said. "It was incredible to see myself in College Football 25 last year, and now to represent Alabama and share this moment with fans who've played EA Sports games for years is unreal."

Smith and Williams are projected as early picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.