Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams to grace cover of 'College Football 26'

By Alex Butler
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (L) and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pose for the cover of College Football 26. Photo by Electronic Arts
May 27 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams will appear on the cover of Electronic Arts' College Football 26, the video game developer announced Tuesday.

College Football 26 will be released worldwide July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A preview will air Thursday on YouTube.

"Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," Smith said in a news release.

Smith and Williams appear on the cover of the standard edition, while the deluxe edition features former cover stars Reggie Bush, Denard Robinson, Tim Tebow and other players, coaches and mascots.

"Last year, when we brought back the pride, pageantry, atmospheres and traditions of college football, the response from fans was overwhelming," EA Sports college football vice president of franchise strategy and marketing Evan Dexter said.

"With College Football 26, we're celebrating our sophomore season with two generational sophomore wide receivers on the cover and we can't wait for the world to experience even more heart and authenticity across athletes, stadiums, coaches and fans. Tune in this Thursday to see what makes it so special."

Smith hauled in 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 scores during his freshman campaign for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He totaled 19 catches for 381 yards and five scores during the Buckeyes run in the College Football Playoff, which ended with a national title. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

Williams totaled 48 catches for 865 yards and eight scores over 13 appearances during his freshman season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also scored twice on the ground.

"As a lifelong fan of EA Sports games, being on the cover of College Football 26 is a dream come true," Williams said. "It was incredible to see myself in College Football 25 last year, and now to represent Alabama and share this moment with fans who've played EA Sports games for years is unreal."

Smith and Williams are projected as early picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Gauff, Djokovic sweep openers; Medvedev upset at 2025 French Open
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Gauff, Djokovic sweep openers; Medvedev upset at 2025 French Open
May 27 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff overcame a prematch racket miscue and overwhelmed her first-round foe in 71 minutes, while Daniil Medvedev became the latest upset victim Tuesday at the 2025 French Open.
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
May 27 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Fairmont, W.Va., court records show.
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 hours ago
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Houston guard Milos Uzan withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars in 2025-26, he announced Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo teases Al-Nassr exit with 'chapter is over' message
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo teases Al-Nassr exit with 'chapter is over' message
May 27 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a cryptic message after Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League, writing "this chapter is over" on his personal platforms.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
NBA // 5 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing
May 27 (UPI) -- There was plenty of action to go around in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing, but among those having the most fun was trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., whose trip to California proved most worthwhile.
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
NHL // 13 hours ago
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
SUNRISE, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- Logan Stankoven unwound a smoldering wrist shot, buzzing Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to launch a Carolina Hurricanes shutout of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
May 26 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain after a thigh injury on the same leg earlier this month.
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
NHL // 2 days ago
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
SUNRISE, Fla., May 24 (UPI) -- Jesper Boqvist cycloned a defender and buried a backhanded wrister, igniting a third-period scoring surge Saturday in a Florida Panthers demolition of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Memorial Day weekend racing: Green flag in Indy but thunderstorms in Charlotte
Sports News // 3 days ago
Memorial Day weekend racing: Green flag in Indy but thunderstorms in Charlotte
Thunderstorms could threaten motor sports activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day, forecasters say. Rain, though, should hold off at Indianapolis.

