Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge

May 27 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Fairmont, W.Va., court records show.

The Fairmont Police Department arrested Retton and she was charged May 17 with driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, according to the West Virginia Magistrate Court. She was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton, 57, vaulted to iconic status when she became the first American woman to win the all-around in women's gymnastics at the 1984 Summer Olympics. She also won two sliver medals and two bronze medals that year in Los Angeles.

Retton was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

She again made news in 2023 when her family announced she was diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia and was fighting for her life. Supporters proceeded to flock to a fundraising site and amassed more than $450,000 in donations for Retton, who was not insured, according to her family. She was released from the hospital a few weeks later.